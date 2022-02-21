ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamau Bell Addresses Bill Cosby’s Complex Legacy in 'We Need to Talk About Cosby'

By Penelope Poulou
Voice of America
 2 days ago

Kamau Bell’s four-part documentary “We Need to Talk About Cosby” addresses the rise and fall...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Black viewers were not foolish to enjoy The Cosby Show or to need what Bill Cosby was selling

"Even if you did not live in Compton or New York or Chicago in the 1980s, the racist tropes used to legitimize the war on drugs affected all Black Americans," says Tressie McMillan Cottom, one of the interview subjects in W. Kamau Bell's We Need to Talk About Cosby. "We were not wrong to look for progress in culture as economic progress stalled and declined. We were only human. What we wanted from Cosby is what a child wants from a parent: an illusion of security. But as the Bible says, there is a time for putting away childish things. His carefully cultivated facade was always as much about what we needed from him as it was about anything he created for us. Adults have to face reality. We Need to Talk About Cosby is a moment to start dealing with that reality. 'America’s Dad' was a fiction. A lot of women paid a price for our believing in it. It is never too late to say that the price was too high."
COMPTON, CA
Refinery29

We Need To Talk About Cosby Says As Much About Us As It Does The Monster

Welcome to “What’s Good,” where we break down what’s soothing, distracting, or just plain good in the streaming world with a “rooting for everybody Black” energy. What’s Good? It doesn’t feel right to call Showtime’s four-part documentary series We Need To Talk About Cosby “good” considering it is a horrifying, unrelenting, frank reminder that the man we grew up idolizing is in fact a monster who used his power and status to rape multiple women (allegedly — Cosby has denied all allegations; he was convicted of sexual assault but the ruling was overturned in 2021). But that’s exactly why it’s so good. Director W. Kamau Bell declares himself a “child of Bill Cosby” early in the first episode and if you grew up in a Black house where The Cosby Show was as ubiquitous as that one comforter every Black family inexplicably had, that descriptor hits. Cosby was “America’s Dad” and the parasocial paternal relationship he had with his audience is exactly how he was able to hide in plain sight. There’s no separating the art from the artist because Cosby’s art was the bait he used to gain the trust of his alleged victims and the anchor on which he bet on their silence.
TV & VIDEOS
San Francisco Examiner

Opinion: ‘We Have to Talk About Cosby’ brings a hard reckoning

On a long lost Blackberry whose password I’ve forgotten, there’s a string of shots of me photo-bombing Bill Cosby in a green room. It’s May 2012 and Cosby is soon to receive an honorary degree and give a commencement address at the University of San Francisco. He is wearing a set of green and gold USF sweats and sitting across from a pair of distinguished Black elders who are old friends of his and old acquaintances of mine.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
tvinsider.com

Jada Pinkett Smith & Queen Latifah Reunite on ‘The Equalizer’ (PHOTOS)

The Equalizer is staging a Girls Trip reunion, with Jada Pinkett Smith guest starring on Queen Latifah’s CBS drama in the February 27 episode. In the first episode back after the Winter Olympics, Robyn McCall joins forces with Jessie Cook (Smith), a brilliant and unpredictable master thief, to recover a valuable painting stolen from a Black family during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. This won’t be the first time the two work together; the thief is from Robyn’s CIA past as well.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Michelle Obama looks so much like daughter Malia in remarkable throwback photo

Michelle Obama has shared a gorgeous throwback picture from 1991 - and she looks so much like her eldest daughter Malia in the snap. "I was just Michelle Robinson, an assistant to Mayor Daley at City Hall," Michelle shared of the picture, taken by Antonio Dickey, a Black photographer whom Michelle is celebrating as part of Black History Month.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tina Knowles-Lawson reveals how a white woman criticised her for ‘allowing’ Beyoncé to marry Jay-Z

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, has opened up about a past experience where a white woman criticised her for “allowing” her daughter to marry Jay-Z.Speaking on CBS Mornings on February 10, Ms Knowles-Lawson, 68,  recalled a conversation with an older white woman about her child."I can remember getting on a plane, and an older white woman saying, ‘Oh, your son is a gangster rapper, right? How did you let him marry your daughter?’” she said, referencing her son-in-law, Jay-Z, who married Beyoncé back in 2008. The couple also has three children: Blue Ivy, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, four.When responding...
CELEBRITIES
The Press

Dr Dre lets slip he's in talks to work on Mary J. Blige's next album

Dr Dre has let slip that he's discussed working with Mary J. Blige on her next album. The music mogul - who produced Mary’s 2001 hit 'Family Affair' - spilled hat the pair spoke about teaming up on her follow-up to 'Good Morning Gorgeous', which was released last week, after they shared the stage during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime show on Sunday (13.02.22).
CELEBRITIES
TIME

It's Time For White People to Have Tough Conversations With Their White Friends and Relatives

I recently had dinner with a white friend. He mentioned having completed the Me and White Supremacy workbook— Layla F. Saad’s extraordinary set of exercises for people who hold white privilege and want to interrogate its role in their lives. “How was it?” I asked, sipping my wine. “Exhausting,” he proclaimed. And it is exhausting, the slow, painstaking, write-it-down process of examining how racial hierarchy shows up in one’s conscious and unconscious beliefs, in one’s desires, fears, friendships, and communities. The upshot was that he was doing “the work.” I was happy and, being a person of color, relieved. I also immediately wondered whether he’d insisted that the white members of his social circle—friends, spouse, parents, siblings—do the work, too. But I didn’t ask. I was afraid to learn that he hadn’t.
SOCIETY
Complex

Mo’Nique Says She Recorded Tyler Perry Expressing Regret Over How He Treated Her

Mo’Nique has shared more details about her highly publicized beef with some of Hollywood’s biggest players. During a recent appearance on Turnt Out with TS Madison, the 54-year-old actress/comedian was asked about her years-long claims about being “blackballed.” Mo’Nique previously called out Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, and Lee Daniels alleging they tarnished her career after she declined to participate in the Precious awards campaign.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Afeni Shakur Biopic Being Produced By Jasmine Guy And Jamal Joseph

Click here to read the full article. A biopic on Afeni Shakur has been announced by Amaru Entertainment and the Shakur Estate. Jasmine Guy and Jamal Joseph will executive produce the project according to Variety. It will chronicle Shakur’s time with the Black Panther Party, highlighting April 2, 1969, when she and 20 other Black Panthers, who became known as the “Panther 21” were arrested and charged with conspiracy to bomb police stations in New York, through June 16, 1971, the day Tupac was born as well as her childhood and teenage years through flashbacks. Dina LaPolt, who has worked with...
MOVIES
Collider

Jada Pinkett Smith to Guest Star on 'The Equalizer'

If you are a fan of Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah trading banter together, you can already look forward to the two actors sharing the screen once again soon. And no, we are not talking about Girls Trip 2, even though the sequel has already been confirmed. Smith will be featured as a guest star in an upcoming episode of The Equalizer, the CBS spy series that Latifah stars. A standout in ratings, the show follows an ex-CIA operative who uses her very unique set of skills to help those who can’t help themselves.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Robert Townsend and Ms. Pat on Bill Cosby, Harriet Tubman Jokes, and ‘Hollywood Shuffle’ 35 Years Later

There are a lot of comedy specials on Netflix these days, but Ms. Pat breaks through the noise. The title doesn’t lie: In “Ms. Pat: Ya’ll Wanna Hear Something Crazy?”, the Atlanta native returns to her hometown for a boisterous and boundary-pushing barrage of jokes that put her confrontational blend of autobiography and subversive storytelling on display. While she currently puts much of her life into the BET+ series “The Ms. Pat Show,” her latest release marks her first hourlong special, and it’s a welcome encapsulation of her take-no-prisoners approach.  The comedian has discussed her struggles for years, from the teen...
CELEBRITIES
NPR

'We Need To Talk About Cosby' is about more than art versus artist

The new Showtime docuseries We Need to Talk About Cosby seeks to better understand Bill Cosby, a man full of contradictions and complexities. Director W. Kamau Bell traces Cosby's remarkable career and legacy and how he became one of the biggest stars of the 20th century. He also traces the comedian's downfall – over 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault.
CELEBRITIES
Mercury

Christine Flowers: Let’s ‘talk about Cosby’ and due process

When I saw the title of W. Kamau Bell’s new docuseries “We Need To Talk About Cosby,” I laughed to myself. That’s all we’ve been doing for over 60 years, although the way we’ve talked about him has shifted dramatically in the past decade. For the greater part of a half century, ever since he exploded onto the entertainment scene with his comedy act, Bill Cosby was a beloved figure who transcended race, all the while reminding us that he was a proud Black man who demanded respect.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

