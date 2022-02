The Princess Royal has congratulated Team GB’s athletes following the end of the Beijing Olympics.Anne, who is president of the British Olympic Association, said those returning from the winter games should be “proud of your collective performance”.She also made special mention of Team GB’s curling teams after the women secured Britain’s only gold medal of the Olympics while the men won silver.“Whether it is your first Olympic Winter Games, or your last, cherish the memories and friendships you have made and thank you for your contribution to Team GB. You have made the country proud.” - The Princess Royal, @TeamGB...

