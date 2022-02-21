ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

UW Green Bay Women Get Revenge, Extend Win Streak to Ten

By Local Sports
seehafernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UW Green Bay Women’s Basketball team not only picked up their 10th win in a row this weekend, but they did it against the last team they lost to. The Phoenix defeated IUPUI at the Kress Center on...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Cleveland, WI
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Green Bay, WI
Basketball
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as world awaits next moves

BRUSSELS (AP) — Fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine were further heightened late Wednesday when the Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine have asked Russia for military assistance to fend off Ukrainian “aggression.”. The Ukrainian president rejected Moscow’s claims that his country poses a threat...
POLITICS
CBS News

Biden announces sanctions against company behind Nord Stream 2 pipeline

President Biden on Wednesday announced his administration is imposing sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG — the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, now halted, and its corporate officers. This announcement comes as a senior defense official says Russian forces are uncoiled and ready to invade now, and the new sanctions complement those imposed by the U.S. and Europe this week.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw Green Bay#Cleveland State#Iupui#Uwgb#Uic
Reuters

Hostage taker in Amsterdam Apple store dies of his injuries

AMSTERDAM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The man who held a customer hostage at gunpoint at an Amsterdam Apple store has died of the injuries he sustained during his arrest, public prosecutors said on Wednesday. Police stopped the man, identified as a 27-year-old from Amsterdam, by running into him forcefully with...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy