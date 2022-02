WAUSAU — The Wausau Woodchucks recently hired two former interns Brianne Barta and Ryan Malone to work in the team’s front office. Barta joined the front office as the manager of 0perations, food and beverage, in October after serving as a ballpark operations intern during the 2021 season. She is responsible for overseeing the food and beverage operations of Athletic Park, from hiring and training game day employees to implementing a great concession and hospitality menu for fans. Barta has a degree in mathematics and business administration from St. Norbert College where she was a college athlete.

