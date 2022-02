I'm a big wineo, and when I saw it was National Drink Wine Day 2022 you know we had to talk wine. The Lubbock area is such a big wine spot and it makes me so happy. I've been to so many different wineries in the area and none of them have disappointed me. Here are 10 different ones you should check out no matter if it's grabbing a bottle at the store or heading out on location for a wine tasting and good time.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO