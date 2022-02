Click here to read the full article. Quite a few eyebrows were raised when Dominique Wilkins didn’t make it onto the NBA’s Top 50 Players list in 1997. A quarter-century later, the oversight was corrected. The Atlanta Hawk great’s name was right where it belonged when the league unveiled its 75th Anniversary Team this past fall. Wilkins was one of the NBA’s most exciting stars during the 1980s and 1990s. The explosive power forward made nine All-Star Games during his 16 years in the league and won two Slam Dunk Contests, though he might be best remembered for barely losing to...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO