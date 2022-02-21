ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Embiid Puts on Stellar Performance in 2022 NBA All-Star Game

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4clAOH_0eKik1OD00

This season, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid earned his fifth NBA All-Star nod. It was the fourth time Embiid was voted in as an All-Star.

As Embiid's been on track to having another MVP-caliber season, it came as no surprise that the big man would start and get significant playing time in the big game. And it was the first time Embiid could play during All-Star weekend in over two years.

Last season, Embiid was voted in as an All-Star for the fourth straight time. While he was healthy heading into the game, Embiid and his former teammate Ben Simmons were exposed to somebody who tested positive for COVID-19.

Therefore, Embiid and Simmons missed the big game as they entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol due to contact tracing.

But after a couple of years, Embiid was finally able to play. As a member of Kevin Durant's team, Embiid checked into the game for the first eight minutes. He was nearly perfect from the floor on the offensive end as the big man knocked down all but one of his six shots.

Embiid wrapped up the first quarter as the scoring leader with 11 points. When Philadelphia's big man appeared on the court for three minutes in the second quarter, he didn't shoot as much, but he was efficient once again.

With all of his three shots coming from beyond the arc, Embiid put up another six points before heading into halftime. He finished up the first half by leading Team Durant in scoring with 17 points in 11 minutes.

Following an impressive first half, it was clear Embiid was making an All-Star MVP push. In his first seven minutes of the second half, Embiid was nearly perfect from the floor again as he hit on five of his six shots from the field. He tacked on another 12 points in the third quarter and had just under 30 going into the fourth.

When the final quarter rolled around, Embiid was issued every minute along with Devin Booker, Khris Middleton, LaMelo Ball, and Dejounte Murray. While Embiid attempted the most shots during that stretch, he had his toughest shooting period yet and scored seven points, draining just 29-percent of his field-goal attempts.

Overall, Embiid put on a stellar performance and scored a team-leading 36 points in 30 minutes. He picked up a double-double with ten rebounds and also had four assists. While the Sixers' big man was probably in the MVP conversation amongst voters, Golden State's superstar Steph Curry made it clear that nobody on the floor was better than him on Sunday night.

In 36 minutes, Curry drained 17 of his 30 shots. After attempting 27 of his shots from three, Curry hit an All-Star all-time high of 16 threes. He wrapped up the game with 50 points and earned his first All-Star MVP award when the game was over.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

3 NBA Teams That Could Trade For Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson was supposed to be the face of the franchise for the New Orleans Pelicans. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been on the court to warrant that title. To make matters worse, Williamson’s recent actions have really bothered people around the league. His former teammate, JJ Redick, put him on blast while on ESPN’s First Take.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Lamelo Ball
Person
Kevin Durant
hotnewhiphop.com

Kyrie Irving Has A Warning For The NBA

Kyrie Irving has only been able to play a handful of games for the Brooklyn Nets due to his vaccination status. With Kevin Durant injured and Ben Simmons ramping up his on-court workouts, this has proven to be problematic as Kyrie simply has not been able to help the team win games. As a result, the Nets have been on a bit of a slide, although prior to the All-Star break, they did show quite a bit of promise.
NBA
Page Six

Larsa Pippen ‘traumatized’ over ex Scottie Pippen constantly ‘punishing’ her

According to Larsa Pippen, ex-husband and NBA legend Scottie Pippen had a habit of “punishing” her whenever he didn’t get his way. “I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa, 47, said of her divorce while discussing the sore subject with “Real Housewives of Miami” co-star Alexia Echevarria on Thursday’s episode, going on to admit that she was “kind of trying to force him to sell” their Miami abode.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Is Jealous of Her Current Dating Life

It looks like Scottie Pippen is having trouble letting go of Larsa Pippen and their 24-year marriage. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the NBA champion officially divorced in December of 2021. Although the divorce was finalized recently, their separation began when Larsa filed in 2018 and lasted for three years. The couple welcomed four children during their marriage: Scotty Jr., Justin, Sophia, and Preston.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#2022 Nba All Star Game#Stellar Performance#Team Durant
ESPN

LeBron James used All-Star weekend to put the Los Angeles Lakers on notice

The Los Angeles Lakers might have to trade for LeBron James this summer. James has clearly been offended by Lakers' management twice over the past two weeks. First when it elected not to make a deal before the Feb. 10 trade deadline after he had both publicly and privately prodded for something. More accurately, he expected it. And second when Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka stepped over the line when he announced James was on board with the status quo; a source told ESPN there was no prior sign-off from James.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Is A Little Jealous Of LeBron James: "I Would Like My Name In The Conversations Of Greatest Of All Time. I'm Not In That Conversation, He Is."

LeBron James is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the greatest players in NBA history. LeBron is often considered the icon of his generation, taking the mantle from Michael Jordan and carrying it forward into the modern era. And he continues to strive for success to this day, as he is still one of the best players in the NBA.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Curry blazing her own trail in Portland as an assistant

PORTLAND, Ore. --  When Edniesha Curry first found out new Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was interested in talking with her, she was skeptical. After all, the California-born Curry was a longtime Lakers fan who rued when Billups and the Detroit Pistons beat Los Angeles in the 2004 NBA Finals.
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy