One of the best ways to acquire information is to simply ask for it. While this strategy is smart to employ when you need directions, a recommendation for the best barre class in town, or a tip to nail a job interview, it's also a great way to simply learn more about the folks in your life. Certain friendship questions to ask the people you already know and love can help strengthen your bond and connect you even more deeply.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 13 DAYS AGO