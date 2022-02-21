ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘New Amsterdam’: Tyler Labine Teases ‘a Lot of Trouble’ Ahead for Iggy After Hiring Trevor

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 2 days ago

‘New Amsterdam’: Tyler Labine Teases ‘a Lot...

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

New Amsterdam's Tyler Labine Defends Floyd and Veronica's Actions: 'She Wasn't Wrong' to Demote Iggy

Click here to read the full article. Iggy might be giving his colleague Floyd Reynolds a bit of side-eye in the above photo from Tuesday’s New Amsterdam (NBC, 10/9c), but his potrayer Tyler Labine is coming to the surgeon’s defense . Last viewers saw, Floyd had exposed The Resistance’s off-the-books operations to their adversary, medical director Dr. Veronica Fuentes, costing Lauren her job and Iggy his title as head of Psych. And yet, Labine believes Veronica and Floyd were both in the right to do what they did. “There has to be some accountability. We were doing something illegal, we were...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold Previews Max Getting 'Inventive' To Defeat Fuentes, But Will It Work?

New Amsterdam delivered a tragedy in Season 4 with the death of Vijay on top of all the struggles with Dr. Fuentes, but it may just turn out that triumph can come out of that tragedy thanks to the return of Max Goodwin to New York. Max saw for himself just what the hospital has turned into under Dr. Fuentes, and things are worse than ever for the doctors now that the resistance has been crushed due to Reynolds’ betrayal. It’s up to Max to oust Fuentes, but how can he actually do anything without any power at the hospital? Star Ryan Eggold previewed to CinemaBlend what’s on the way.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold Breaks Down The Emotional Sharpwin Scene And What's Next After Reynolds' Big Decision

Spoilers ahead for Episode 15 of New Amsterdam Season 4, called "Two Doors." Max is back in town on New Amsterdam, and he's not going anywhere until he ousts Veronica Fuentes from his old job. While it initially seemed like he didn't actually have many options to try and take her down since he's no longer employed at the hospital, he and Brantley cooked up a way to try and get a seat on the hospital board, with some unexpected help from Reynolds despite the betrayal. Unfortunately, Max is scheming against Fuentes while the love of his life is an ocean away, but he and Helen made do by the end of "Two Doors." Star Ryan Eggold spoke with CinemaBlend about their "delicate" love scene, plus more for what comes next.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 Lone Star boss teases trouble ahead for TK and Carlos romance

9-1-1 Lone Star is the show that everyone is talking about right now. The popular Fox drama follows the personal and professional lives of a group of people working in the police department and emergency medical services – and fans are particularly invested in the romance between TK and Carlos, who reunited after splitting up in season five.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Eggold
Person
Tyler Labine
digitalspy.com

New Amsterdam star addresses Iggy season 4 twist

New Amsterdam spoilers follow. New Amsterdam star Tyler Labine has opened up about the big Dr Iggy Frome twist on a recent episode of the NBC series. Viewers will know that Floyd Reynolds recently exposed The Resistance's illegal activities to Dr Veronica Fuentes, leading to Iggy's demotion and Dr Lauren Bloom getting fired.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

One Chicago Fans, You Won't Like This Episode News for 'P.D.,' 'Med' and 'Fire'

One Chicago fans, Wednesday nights might look a little different for the next few weeks. In late September, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med and Chicago Fire premiered their latest installments — season 12, season 10 and season 7, respectively. Since then, the Windy City-based procedural shows have had two breaks over the holiday season. But even with Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's behind us, the One Chicago franchise isn't quite back on its regular schedule.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Is Brett being replaced on Chicago Fire?

Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) is the paramedic on Chicago Fire. Not only has she been the 51’s star paramedic since her arrival, but her recent attempts to improve the conditions (and the reach) of Chicago paramedics proves that she truly has a passion for helping others. That being said,...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iggy#Teases
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: Why Did Dr. Natalie Manning Leave?

Did you miss the episode that explained Dr. Manning’s Chicago Med exit? We’ll help you catch up. On the show, Dr. Manning ended up stealing prescription drugs from Gaffney Medical Center to help her ill mother. At first, Dr. Halstead took the fall for her poor—and highly illegal—choice. And when he did, Dr. Goodwin fired him.
CHICAGO, IL
d1softballnews.com

‘Selena’ actress reported missing found DEAD

Pearlman had last been seen on Sunset Boulevard, however, her body was found several miles away inside her parked car in the Hollywood Hills. The cause of death and the circumstances of his disappearance are still under investigation. Pearlman’s friends and family, including her husband, Vance Smith, had asked the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

New Chicago Fire behind the scenes photo teases major character return - and fans are divided

Chicago Fire has teased that a major character will be returning later in season ten - and fans are not quite sure how they feel about it!. While the show is currently taking a break from screens due to the Winter Olympics, the cast and crew are continuing to film the next block of episodes for season ten in the meantime. Taking to Instagram this week, Randy Flager, who stars as Harold Capp on the firefighter drama, shared a photo of himself and several other cast members enjoying some downtime between takes.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Officially Separated Just Days After Celebrating Christmas Together

A heartbreaking end to the holidays. Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence officially separated last month — just days after they spent Christmas together. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, listed January 7 as her date of separation from the Boy Meets World alum, 42, in the divorce paperwork she filed in Los Angeles on Friday, February 18. Two weeks earlier, Burke shared an Instagram snap of herself and her husband enjoying the holidays with their pooch, Ysabella.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Who plays Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire?

Kelly Severide is the anchor of Chicago Fire. He’s been one of two protagonists to lead the show from its pilot; and the other, Casey (Jesse Spencer), recently exited, which makes Severide’s role all the more crucial. As both leader and mentor, Severide is arguably the most skilled...
TV SERIES
Parade

Why Did Kevin and Sophie Get Divorced on This Is Us and How Did Rebecca and Miguel Get Together? Find Out the Latest From Season 6

After taking a few weeks off for the 2022 Winter Olympics, the sixth and final season of This Is Us is back with its sixth episode. “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two” finds Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) preparing for her first dance showcase at her new job, and if the episode’s title sounds familiar, that’s probably because the first “Our Little Island Girl” took place back in Season 3. While that episode explored Beth’s complicated relationships with both dance and her mother, “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two” sees Beth finally finding some catharsis in her dance career, serving as a satisfying companion to the earlier episode. Also in this episode, Kevin (Justin Hartley) is at odds with the women in his life in multiple timelines, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) are on the rocks, and Miguel (Jon Huertas) can’t stop acting all passive-aggressive toward Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) new boyfriend. Keep reading to catch up on all the latest This Is Us developments from the Season 6 episode “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two.”
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy