ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Malcolm X’s enduring message: ‘There’s a worldwide revolution going on’

By TRNN
Real News Network
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the 57th anniversary of his assassination, we honor Malcolm X’s life and legacy by recalling his...

therealnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis American

Trayvon Martin’s mother Sybrina Fulton releases personal essay

Ten years after his death, Trayvon Martin’s mother Sybrina Fultonhas released “Trayvon: Ten Years Later,” on Amazon, a heartfelt and emotional narrative of her and her family’s feelings about the situation. Fulton shares life lessons she’s learned since Martin’s passing and speaks of why she advocates...
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Gives Advice to Anyone Arrested for Protesting Civil Rights Issues

“Yellowstone” star Piper Perabo is more than just a great actress; she’s also an avid activist and works to prevent injustices in our communities. She attends protests, meetings, and rallies, and lends her voice to the crowd. She also sometimes gets arrested. And, like any public figure, she has advice for anyone who finds themselves in the same situation.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm X
Person
Angela Davis
Person
Danny Glover
Bangor Daily News

This Black History Month, don’t ban our history — teach it

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Tracey L. Rogers is a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant in Philadelphia. She wrote this for InsideSources.com. When President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black...
SOCIETY
TODAY.com

16 Black women who shaped history

One of the best ways to get inspired is to examine the stories of courage and strength of others. As part of Together We Rise, a 31-day package highlighting amazing Black people, experiences, allies, and communities that shape America and make it what it is today, we've compiled a list of Black women who have made historic impacts in our nation and the world as a whole.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Racism#The Real News Network#Trnn
World Economic Forum

Black History Month: Key events in a decade of Black Lives Matter

February is Black History Month and marks 10 years since the death of Trayvon Martin sparked the Black Lives Matter movement. Black Lives Matter has evolved from a hashtag to a global movement for racial justice. Here are some of the key events over the decade. Ten years ago on...
NFL
POPSUGAR

Rue's Malcolm X Shirt Has a Symbolic Meaning

Another week, another sneaky "Euphoria" Easter egg hidden among the drama. During season two's sixth episode, Rue (Zendaya) wears an oversize Malcolm X graphic tee that fans on Twitter instantly clocked as a rare find hailing from the clothing brand Mosquitohead, but the sartorial choice isn't just a tribute to the late civil rights leader in honor of Black History Month — it's also a subtle callback to a past conversation Rue had with Ali (Colman Domingo).
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

Patrisse Cullors Defines ‘Black Futures Month’ and Explains Why Abolitionist Storytelling Is Our Future

I may not have known the word abolition as a young girl, but I understood abolition in my spirit. At my core, I witnessed a community ravaged and decimated by police and prisons, and I wanted more for us. I would stay up for hours in my bed, imagining a world where all of my loved ones were treated well and loved on. When I read books or watched television shows and films, I rarely saw Black communities surrounded with care, dignity and love.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Parade

For Black History Month or Anytime, Check Out These 21 Black Documentaries That Educate, Entertain and Inspire

It can be frustrating to explain the Black experience in the United States, in part because Black history in America is comprised of so many different experiences. Some are well-known, like slavery, while others are less-known, such as the story of free Black people in New Orleans during the antebellum period. That’s why Black documentaries can be so exciting; there are so many things to learn about.
MOVIES
Next Avenue

Does Age Matter in Black Social Movements?

This writer believes age inclusivity is a necessary component in the struggle for collective liberation. It is undeniable that age, like other demographic variables, shapes our personal experiences and social interactions in the world. However, differences exist in how, when and why age has influence. Many discussions and scholarship that examine age and ageism have dismally explored how age when intersected with ethnic, racial, and class variables create unconventional outcomes.
SOCIETY
SheKnows

It's Time For Black Joy to Step Out of the Shadows

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are many attributions for the quote “To know where you’re going, you have to know where you’ve been.” But no matter who said it, it is true. You learn from the past in order to correct and excel in the present and future. That was certainly the notion when Carter G. Woodson established Negro History Week in 1926. More than 50 years after emancipation, he wanted to formally celebrate the accomplishments of...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Hip-Hop Culture Is Black History

As we approach the end of Black History Month, it is essential to highlight a culture that bears an overwhelming significance amid its celebration. That culture is no other than hip-hop culture. While hip-hop has its month in November, National Hip Hop History Month, which was declared by Congress last year, is strictly dedicated to the happenings amid the all-inclusive genre of all races and ethnicities. Black History Month is generally devoted to pivotal moments in African-American culture. As the musical accomplishments of Blacks in America are often highlighted, the identity of hip-hop culture is also significant to African-American history.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy