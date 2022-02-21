ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

FOOD: Krispy Kreme Introduces 3 New Doughnuts Made With Twix

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf we need an excuse to celebrate something so delicious, here's some history. Sticky buns, a Philadelphia specialty originally known as “Schnecken,” are thought to have been brought to the United States by German settlers in the 18th century. Happy now? Okay, let's eat!. Torchy’s Launches New...

thebuzz.iheart.com

Comments / 0

CNET

McDonald's brings back a fan-favorite pie flavor after 5 years. What to know

McDonald's is known for its baked apple pie, but the fast-food giant regularly experiments with other tasty pastries -- like its Pumpkin and Creme Pie, which resurfaced for Thanksgiving, and the vanilla-custard Holiday Pie, which comes out around Christmas. Now McDonald's has brought back a dessert that's been off the...
RESTAURANTS
K945

Huge Texas and Louisiana Ice Cream Recall Lists These 14 Brands

Even though it's the dead of winter, folks in the south still love them some ice cream. Heck, I've got some in the freezer ring now - and I'm seriously considering getting some before I finish this article. If you love the frozen stuff as much as I do, I've got some bad news - you may have to throw yours away right now.
LOUISIANA STATE
Thrillist

These Are the Most Popular Taco Bell Menu Items in Each State

My Taco Bell order changes month to month, based on both the ever-changing menu and my cravings. But apparently, the rest of the US is picking favorites. By analyzing Google Trends data from October 2020 to October 2021, apartment group The Waycroft has rounded up the most popular Taco Bell orders based on state.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The First Drive-Thru Pizza Shop Is Here, But Only In One State

While the drive-thru has been around since 1947, when the first drive-thru restaurant was opened in Springfield, Missouri, it's recently spiked in popularity. According to CNBC, 44% of off-premise restaurant orders in 2020 were from drive-thru lanes. While some of that is likely due to the pandemic — for awhile, dining rooms were closed and customers had to use the drive-thru or mobile ordering — some of it is also due to our increased love of convenience when it comes to food.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WTHR

Central Indiana's only Krispy Kreme to open March 1

INDIANAPOLIS — Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is bringing warm, fresh sweets to central Indiana again. The nationwide doughnut company will open its newest shop on Tuesday, March 1 at 5940 E. 82nd St., in front of the Castleton Square Mall. A total of 70 team members and managers from the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
iheart.com

Man In Oklahoma Executed On February 17th - Here Was His Last Meal

Gilbert Ray Postelle was executed in Oklahoma and died by lethal injection on February 17th, 15 years after killing four people. Before his execution, he had one last meal. Here's what he ate. We aren't sure of the exact restaurant this came from, although you can guess, his final meal...
OKLAHOMA STATE
#Food Drink#Krispy Kreme Introduces#National Sticky Bun Day#German#Hawaiian#Sicilian#Veggie#Supreme Pizzas#Meat Lovers
iheart.com

Convoy set to impact Beltway traffic tomorrow

In what many will consider a preview of what is to come later this month, the owner of a Pennsylvania trucking company plans to stage a protest on the Beltway on Wednesday. The man says he will lead a convoy of his company trucks onto the D.C. Beltway to protest federal COVID mandates, inflation and illegal immigration. He says he is planning on creating gridlock on Interstate 495 and that his demonstration could last into Thursday. Then, organizers of the People's Convoy are expected to roll into D.C. by March 1st to coincide with the State Of The Union speech.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

McDonald’s Adds a Taco Bell Favorite to Its Menu

When McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report veers away from variations on hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, and varying kinds of chicken chunks, it tends to fail. McSpaghetti still exists in some global markets as does McPizza, but both failed spectacularly in the U.S. The fast-food giant has some items on...
RESTAURANTS
iheart.com

America’s Governor Ron DeSantis and Omicron Nearly Gone in Florida

America’s Governor Ron DeSantis has been called many things, but the one that’s proving to stick is America’s Governor. In order to make that type of moniker stick, you've got to be able to transcend well beyond your base. All recent polling shows Governor DeSantis with wide leads over all potential comers this year in his reelection bid for governor. In Mason-Dixon's latest poll DeSantis is sporting a +29% approval rating with Florida’s Independents with 61% approval to just 32% disapproval. This is reminiscent of the pre-Covid days when DeSantis was enjoying record high approval polling for a Republican in our state and viruses were the furthest concerns from our minds. It’s not only a recipe to roll to a reelection win. It’s key to winning over the country which is why despite a relentless effort by Democrats, and their allies in the news media, he’s emerged not just as a popular Florida governor, but as America’s Governor coming out of it.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Another Subscription Service: Alaska Airlines Joins the Ranks

Alaska Airlines has introduced a $49 flight subscription service on Wednesday that will be flat fee-based. The airline company is taking a page out of the television and streaming book in hopes that frequent fliers will jump on board. The subscriptions, as mentioned, will start at $49 per month and...
ALASKA STATE
iheart.com

Chance For Sleet, Snow Across Iowa This Week

(Undated) -- A chance for sleet and snow across Iowa this week, with the worst conditions being in northern Iowa. The National Weather Service says the only parts of Iowa not expected to see ice Monday night and Tuesday are western Iowa and southeast Iowa. The most ice is expected in northeast Iowa near Dubuque. A couple inches of snow are also expected across northern Iowa. The ice and snow will then usher in colder temperatures. Some parts of Iowa could see highs around 20 degrees below normal this week.
IOWA STATE
The Repository

Letter to the editor: Prospects for hydrogen hub are disappointing

The newly formed "Ohio Clean Energy Hub Alliance" is seeking a $2 billion federal grant to help build a hydrogen hub in the region (“SARTA seeks to build support for hydrogen hub in Ohio,” Repository, Feb. 17.) The alliance claims its goal is to create jobs and provide "a cleaner energy source with little to no carbon emission."
OHIO STATE
Rolling Stone

Convoy Organizer Who Promised to Choke D.C. Like a ‘Boa Constrictor’ Departs With Single Truck

Click here to read the full article. American truckers have taken the cue from their Canadian counterparts and are plotting to descend on Washington, D.C., to protest Covid-19 mandates. The threat of a convoy convergence mucking up the gears of the nation’s capital even prompted the Pentagon on Tuesday to authorize the deployment of 700 National Guard troops, who will be unarmed, and 50 tactical vehicles. The question now is what exactly they’re going to have to respond to over the course of their deployment, which is slated to last for two weeks or so. Truckers in Canada occupied downtown Ottawa...
WASHINGTON, DC
iheart.com

This Mexican Restaurant Has The Best Margaritas In Denver

Everybody loves a margarita and while the famous cocktail is thought to have been created over in California in 1938, Denver has some serious game when it comes to margaritas. So where can you find the best margarita in Denver? To help, Foursquare compiled a list of the best restaurants and bars offering the delicious cocktail. According to the website, Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina is the highest-rated when it comes to margaritas. One reviewer, Matt R., recommends "starting with their salsa Trio and trying their spicy Margarita."
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

Winter Storm Leads To 100-Car Pileup, Shut Down On Illinois Interstate

More than 100 vehicles were involved in multiple crashes amid a winter storm on a 30-mile stretch of an Illinois highway, which remains shut down early Friday (February 18) morning. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Interstate 39, which connects to Wisconsin, has shut down in both directions between Normal...
ILLINOIS STATE
iheart.com

5 Famous People You Didn't Know Were From Utah

Utah is home to more famous people than you might think!. Only In Your State has compiled a list of some of the most famous people who are from Utah. Some of them might surprise you! Let's take a look. Roseanne Barr. TV personality and comedian Roseanne Barr was born...
UTAH STATE

