ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Check out the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Katy, including Crawford Electric renovations

By Holly Galvan
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Katy. The following projects have been filed in the past week through the Texas Department of Licensing...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Development projects for 3 restaurants in McKinney and renovations to Core 5 logistics center

Curious about McKinney’s newest businesses and developments? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. Type of work: renovation/alteration. Timeline: May 31-Nov. 23. Estimated cost: $375,000. Tabu Shabu: 1620 N....
RESTAURANTS
Community Impact Austin

Miss A store coming to Round Rock Premium Outlets and 4 more commercial projects filed recently in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto

Commercial projects are the easiest way to find out about new construction and renovations currently underway or set to begin soon in your community. The following commercial projects have been filed in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Taste Of Home

Why Don’t Houses in the South Have Basements?

If you live in the Midwest, then I bet you have a basement. Ours is filled with old baseball equipment, office space and a second freezer to store frozen vegetables (and frozen pizzas). The basement is also a great place to put a rec room, organizing space, TV or a bar. It’s a useful space, that’s for sure.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3615 W Grand Parkway N#Elite Dermatology Clinics#Fulshear Type#Elyson Rec Center Ii
Community Impact Houston

Here are the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Sugar Land and Missouri City, including new Kelsey Seybold Medical and Diagnostic Center

Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. 1. Kelsey Seybold Medical and...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Historic Fussell House project moves forward in Katy

Katy officials moved forward with plans for the Fussell House, a historic Katy property the city plans on turning into a learning center, at a Feb. 14 City Council meeting. At the meeting, City Council unanimously approved an agreement for architectural design and construction management services for the project, which is located at 5402 Franz Road, Katy.
KATY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Fresno Bee

The City of Fresno is hiring. Check out some of the latest openings

Looking for work? You might want to make a stop at the City of Fresno’s Careers website. Frequently updated, there are job postings ranging from crime scene supervisor to lifeguard, so while there might not be something for everyone, there’s definitely a good variety of opportunities. But since...
FRESNO, CA
Community Impact Houston

Luxury motor coach company RedCoach expands Texas route to Katy

Red Coach, a luxury motor coach company, has expanded their Texas routes to include a stop in Katy in front of the Buc-ee’s at 27700 Katy Freeway, Katy. The Florida-based transportation enterprise brought their business to four Texas cities in October and added this stop on Feb. 11 because of the area's growing market, according to the company. They aim to provide high-end but affordable and safe travel to Katy residents by offering complimentary Wi-Fi, 110v power outlets, on-board entertainment, complimentary snacks and water, ride monitoring through cameras and GPS, and no baggage fees. 877-733-0724. www.redcoachusa.com.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Industrial real estate space continues to see demand in The Woodlands area in early 2022

As of early February, industrial real estate continued to outperform other sectors in The Woodlands area, commanding a 95.6% occupancy rate with no additional industrial space under construction in the area at that time. Office vacancies recovered by 1% compared to the previous year, with 15.7% of The Woodlands area office space vacant as of early February. Retail space in The Woodlands area held steady at just under 95% occupancy from early 2021 to February 2022. The largest increase in commercial rental rates in The Woodlands area has been industrial space, which reached a low of $9.99 per square foot in mid-2020 and has risen to $12.46 per square foot as of early February.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Frisco Brewing Company to bring city's first brewery to The Rail District; Brio Italian Grille closes in The Woodlands Mall and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Feb. 23. Note: The following stories were published Feb. 21-22. Dallas-Fort Worth. A name and new details on the first brewery in Frisco have been revealed. Greater Houston. The Woodlands...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here is what Harris County homeowners should know about homestead exemptions

Officials with the Harris County Appraisal District explained how homeowners can take advantage of homestead exemptions in a Feb. 21 news release. The appraisal district defines a homestead as, “generally the house and land used as the homeowner’s principal residence on Jan. 1 of the tax year.” This tax exemption is now applicable to those who acquire property after Jan. 1 as long as the previous owner did not receive this exemption for the tax year.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Magnolia Bee and Supply now open in Magnolia

Magnolia Bee and Supply opened Feb. 5 at 1010 FM 1774, Magnolia, owner Andy Knight said. The storefront offers woodenware, wax foundations and beekeeping apparel, among other items. The store has unique evening and weekend hours to help working beekeepers and hobbyists. 281-305-4072. www.magnoliabeeandsupply.com.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Internet hotspots now available for Harris County Public Library cardholders; Chromebooks coming soon

Harris County Public Library officials announced Feb. 16 a collaborative project with Google and T-Mobile to provide residents with internet access. According to a news release, the program features 40,000 T-Mobile 5G hotspots available now, and about 15,000 Google Chromebook laptops are expected to be available starting in March. “HCPL...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cypress Optique opening soon on Fry Road

Dr. Celesta Ferreira is opening Cypress Optique on Feb. 24 at 10920 Fry Road, Ste. 550, Cypress. The new optometry office will host state-of-the-art technology and handcrafted eyewear for patients. Appointments can be scheduled online or over the phone. 281-924-8520. www.cypressoptique.com. Reporter, Cy-Fair. Mikah joined Community Impact Newspaper as a...
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy