Check out the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Katy, including Crawford Electric renovations

Red Coach, a luxury motor coach company, has expanded their Texas routes to include a stop in Katy in front of the Buc-ee’s at 27700 Katy Freeway, Katy. The Florida-based transportation enterprise brought their business to four Texas cities in October and added this stop on Feb. 11 because of the area's growing market, according to the company. They aim to provide high-end but affordable and safe travel to Katy residents by offering complimentary Wi-Fi, 110v power outlets, on-board entertainment, complimentary snacks and water, ride monitoring through cameras and GPS, and no baggage fees. 877-733-0724. www.redcoachusa.com.
