Jacksonville, FL

You Can Stay at Lynyrd Skynyrd Band Members’ Childhood Home: Here’s How

By Jacklyn Krol
 2 days ago
Lynyrd Skynyrd fans can now stay at a place of music history. Founding vocalist Ronnie Van Zant’s childhood home is now available for stays through Airbnb.

The home is known as “The Van Zant House,” resides in Jacksonville, Florida. It’s actually an official heritage site with a plaque in front of the property. Ronnie along with his brothers, which includes current Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Johnny along with former .38 Special’s Donnie grew up in the home between the 1950s and 1980s.”

The home has an impressive 5 star rating and goes for $263 a night. It is available for up to 6 guests and features 3 bedrooms, 4 beds, and 1.5 baths.

The main house features Lynyrd Skynyrd memorabilia along with a vintage 1938 Brunswick pool table. The entire home features a “retro 70s feel” and nostalgia.

A Historic Airbnb

“Your visit will help ensure this house forever remains a part of Rock n Roll history,” the owners wrote. “Please understand that we have restored and continue to restore this home to what it looked like in the 1970’s (with a few minor nods to technology, like wifi).”

“Fans of Lynyrd Skynyrd tell us they get goosebumps visiting this home. If you’re not a fan of the band, or are coming for some other reason, please understand that this property is not totally modern and may have a few quirks typical of a 70+ year old property,” they note.

The property features a back porch complete with a table, chairs, and swing. Any visitors can feel free to sign their guest board for a piece of you to live in rock history. There’s also a banjo and guitar available to play. Ronnie’s childhood room features one of the band’s gold records.

If fans just want to drive by it and see it for themselves, the address is 5419 Woodcrest Road, one block off Lake Shore Boulevard.

Lynyrd Skynyrd House History

Obviously, a childhood home leaves an impression on anyone. “That house was our life, that neighborhood was our neighborhood,” Johnny Van Zant told Jacksonville.com. “We all learned how to play drums in that house, we all learned how to swing on the swing-set out there — that’s where we learned to sing.

He added, “We didn’t have 700 channels like today. We didn’t have nothing but four channels. We weren’t super rich.”

Gene Odom, was a childhood friend of Ronnie and lived a block away from them. He later worked security for Lynyrd Skynyrd and actually survived the plane crash that killed Ronnie, guitarist Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines, assistant road manager Dean Kilpatrick, along with the pilot and co-pilot.

He shared that he called Marion Van Zant sister.

“She never let no one in the neighborhood go hungry,” he recalled. “She’d always fix big dinners for everybody. You could always get a sandwich, butter beans, pork chops, collard greens. Sister was a fantastic cook.”

“Certainly. That’s what he came from,” he said of what Ronnie would think. “He was proud of that neighborhood. He would be mighty proud.”

