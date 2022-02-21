ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Funds advised by Convergent Finance LLP to acquire a controlling stake in Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Limited

raleighnews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Funds managed by Infinity Investment Management and advised by Convergent Finance LLP ("Convergent Funds"), announced the execution of an agreement with the existing promoter shareholders of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Limited ("Jagsonpal") to acquire approximately 43.7% of the outstanding shares of Jagsonpal at a price per share...

www.raleighnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Foxconn plans $118M investment into Indian semiconductor joint venture

Apple iPhone assembly partner Foxconn is working with Vedanta to produce semiconductors, a move that could help ease the global chip shortage by boosting production in India. In a deal announced on Monday, the Taiwanese Foxconn said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Vedanta, an oil-to-metals group, to produce semiconductors. The initiative will create a joint venture company, which would be a "significant boost to domestic manufacturing of electronics in India."
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Air Transport of Pharmaceuticals Complemented by Control Towers

Envirotainer expanded air transportation of pharmaceuticals with the release of the Releye RAP, a temperature-controlled 5-pallet solution designed to meet the strictest requirements in pharmaceutical air freight. “When we launched the new Releye RLP in May 2021, we raised the bar in cold chain transportation to new heights of control,...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

InterCure to acquire multi-national medical cannabis producer, Cann Pharmaceutical for $35M

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) signed a definitive agreement with Cann Pharmaceutical, a pioneering Israeli medical cannabis multi-national operator known as "Better". Under agreement terms, InterCure will acquire 100% of Better’s shares, which includes Better's unique strains, cultivation site, intellectual property, and commercial operations in Israel as well it’s international activities.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmaceuticals#Llp#Pharmaceutical Company#Drugs#Convergent Finance Llp#Ani Newsvoir#Inr#The Bombay Stock Exchange#National Stock Exchange#Chairmanmanaging#The Convergent Funds
bloomberglaw.com

AstraZeneca Will Ax Its U.S. Workers’ Pension Plan This Year

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, a U.S. subsidiary of the company manufacturing one of the world’s most prominent Covid-19 vaccines, will terminate its $1.3 billion pension plan later this year, according to company officials. The company, which calls itself AstraZeneca US, late last month sent 7,000 workers and retirees at its...
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Home Depot, Tempur Sealy, SoFi, Houghton Mifflin and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Home Depot — Shares of the home improvement retailer fell 8.8% with the broader market sell-off, despite the company reporting a quarterly beat on profit, revenue and comparable store sales for the most recent quarter. Home Depot reported earnings of $3.21 per share and announced a 15% dividend increase.
STOCKS
Family Handyman

Why Lumber Prices Are Soaring Again in 2022

The price of lumber in the U.S. has been on a roller coaster since the start of the pandemic. A host of factors drove the price up and down the last two years, creating uncertainty for homebuilders and anyone looking to purchase lumber for a project. Lumber prices peaked in...
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

3M cut to Sell equivalent at Morgan Stanley as legal issues weigh

3M (NYSE:MMM) -2.6% pre-market after Morgan Stanley downgrades shares to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $150 price target, cut from $185, saying investors appear to be underestimating the company's likely hit from ongoing lawsuits. 3M shares already have lagged multi-industry peers during the past three years based on challenged...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Seeking Alpha

Collegium Pharmaceutical to acquire BioDelivery Sciences for $5.60/share in all cash deal

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) soared 51.1% in premarket Monday amid merger agreement with Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL). Under the terms, Collegium Pharmaceutical will promptly commence a tender offer to acquire all the outstanding shares of BDSI at the price of $5.60/share in an all-cash transaction, representing a total equity value of $604M.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Panbela Therapeutics Acquires Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals For Stock & Milestone Payment

The combined entity will have an expanded pipeline addressing an estimated $5 billion market opportunity for the areas of initial focus: familial adenomatous polyposis, first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer, neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer prevention, and ovarian cancer. Under the terms of the agreement and plan of merger, the CPP's shareholders...
HEALTH
Seekingalpha.com

SEC proposes broader disclosures for private fund advisers

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is proposing new rules on private investment funds that would require more disclosure in an effort to protect private fund investors in the $18T marketplace, the agency said. The proposed rules would require registered private fund advisers to provide investors with quarterly statements detailing...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Can Moderna Bulls Stomach Shrinking COVID-19 Vaccine Sales?

MRNA reports Q4 earnings tomorrow. COVID-19 vaccine sales will be a main focus. Moderna (MRNA) reports earnings Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect revenue of about $6.79 billion and EPS of $9.90. The revenue estimate would represent a 35% increase sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items. Expect Slowing...
INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

AstraZeneca sees $4B in COVID-19 vaccine sales

AstraZeneca recorded a big jump in revenue on Thursday as it begins to take a profit from its coronavirus vaccine for the first time. The company recorded full-year revenues of $37.4 billion, an increase of 38% from the year before at constant exchange rates. Part of the boost came from $4 billion in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Private equity firm Apollo launches $100 million foundation

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N), a manager of alternative assets such as corporate credit and private equity, said on Tuesday it has committed more than $100 million over the next decade to a new foundation run by the firm's employees that will provide grants to organizations focused on economic opportunity.
CHARITIES
MarketWatch

Apollo agrees to take Tenneco private for $7.1 billion

Apollo Global Management Inc. said Wednesday it agreed to buy Tenneco Inc. for $20 a share, a 100.4% premium over the stock's closing price of $9.98 a share on Tuesday. The deal values Lake Forest Ill.-based Tenneco at about $7.1 billion, including debt. The manufacturer of clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems said the deal will maximize shareholder value. Apollo partner Michael Reiss is leading the transaction for the private equity firm. Shares of Tenneco rallied 90.3% in premarket trades. Not counting Wednesday's moves, the stock was down 11.7% so far in 2022, compared to a drop of 9.7% by the S&P 500. Apollo shares are down 12.7% this year.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

SoFi to acquire cloud-based banking platform Technisys in all-stock deal valued at $1.1 bln

SoFi Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it has entered an agreement to acquire Technisys, a cloud-based banking platform, in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.1 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Technisys shareholders will receive about 84 million SoFi shares, or less than 10% of its fully diluted share count as of Sept. 30. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter. "Technisys has built an attractive, fast-growth business with a unique and critical strategic technology that all leading financial services companies will need in order to keep pace with digital innovation," SoFi said in a statement. The company has become a leader in Gen 3 multi-product banking core technology, it added, and is expected to help SoFi with its goal of becoming a one-stop-shop financial services platform and for its goal of building the AWS of finance. SoFi shares slid 2.3% premarket and have fallen 50% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 11%.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy