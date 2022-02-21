Have You Seen this Near Glenwood? It Has A Special Meaning

Today I visited Tri-County Humane Society and found so many beautiful cats and kittens of so many ages, that I just had to share them with you. This has been a long, cold, and lonely winter. With one of these beautiful babies, or maybe two, by your side, you are sure to thrive on through, and I know your new fur baby will give you all the love they have. With great promotions like the $5 Fabulous Feline promotion on all cats over 6 months of age and the Two Purr One kitten sale on kittens UNDER six months of age, I'm sure you'll find the right combination for you. Here are some of the cats and kittens you'll find today at TCHS. Don't forget that while you are there, you can pick up all the supplies you need including litter, cat carriers, toys, food, and more. Remember that all pets that come through TCHS have their shots, and are spay/neutered. For all that they do for our animal population, you really can't get a better deal. Change your life, and meet your new friend here, or visit www.tricountyhumanesocity.org for a full list of cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, birds, reptiles, and other critters that might be a perfect fit for your family.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO