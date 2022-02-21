ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, MN

Have You Seen this Near Glenwood? It Has A Special Meaning

By Laura Bradshaw
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This picture was posted on Facebook on the "Quirky Minnesota Places" group. This is something that you may drive past and wonder what the reason is for the boots on fenceposts. From the Facebook post:. Near Glenwood, MN. This row of old boots was started by a farmer who...

WJON

Explore an Ice Palace Northwest of St. Cloud

Detroit Lakes has an ice palace as part of their winter festival called "Polar Fest". Explore Minnesota's Alyssa Hayes joined me on WJON today. She says this palace is available through February 27th. The Ice was harvested from Little Detroit Lake in January to construct the Ice Palace. Hayes says the Ice Palace is the largest yet with a footprint of 32′ tall x 95′ wide x 24’ deep! Showcase favorites, King Isbit’s throne, professionally carved ice sculptures, and the King Isbit’s playground filled with lights and snow sculptures provides wintry fun for all ages.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

8 Signs MN Spring Is Right Around The Corner, Really!

It's hard to believe with the weather we've been experiencing in Minnesota, but spring is right around the corner. Even though we're in a Winter Storm Warning, signs of a looming spring are all around us. Don't believe me? See for yourself below. Fat Tuesday is just one week away!...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Just 440 Miles Left! Wall Drug Sign Sits in Olivia, MN Corn Field

This past summer, my wife Katie and I took a road trip with our dog Rosie out to South Dakota. This was the first time either of us had been to The Mount Rushmore State since we were kids, and we had a blast. We stopped for a bathroom break at the Dignity sculpture; walked the Badlands; saw bison in the Black Hills; picnicked at the top of Black Elk Peak; hiked several more miles worth of trails in Rapid City; said hi to Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and Roosevelt; drank our way through breweries and distilleries, and on the way back home stopped for photos at the Corn Palace and homemade donuts at Wall Drug. It was truly one of the best road trips we've taken together, and Rosie especially loved all of the outdoor adventures.
OLIVIA, MN
Glik’s Store Coming to Crossroads Center Mall in March

Glik's boutique is coming to the Crossroads Center Mall just in time for spring. The announcement was made on the Crossroads Center Facebook page:. Mark your calendars! Glik's opens just in time for Spring! Look for them March 23rd within #CrossroadsCenter across from Apricot Lane!. The Glik's brand is celebrating...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

This Is How Minnesotans Measure Snowfall Totals

Minnesotans are no strangers to snowstorms. Some of us dread them but others look forward to them. No matter where you fall on that line, we all measure snow the same way. We don't do it with a yardstick...although the yard is a big help when we do our scientific measurements.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

10 of the Best Vacation Lakes and Lake Areas in Minnesota

A Canadian eager to escape south for a long weekend with friends turned to the Minnesota thread of Reddit to ask for recommendations of great vacation lakes. "Now that cross-border travel is in a better place, some friends and I were thinking of heading down from Canada to rent a cabin or lake house somewhere north of Minneapolis for a long weekend," said Reddit user u/Vantis1. "I’m not very familiar with the area, and don’t know much about what are the best lakes we should be looking at. Would love something that’s ideally within driving distance to a townsite, golf nearby and maybe a place for boat rentals. Any advice?"
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Sartell “Excited” For Upcoming River Crossing Development

Sartell has been anticipating additional commercial development along the Highway 15 corridor for quite awhile. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says they are getting closer to unveiling news of a commercial development on the river crossing where highway 15 and county road 1 intersect near the Sartell McDonalds. Fitzthum wouldn't reveal the details but says the developer is finalizing commitments. Fitzthum in previous conversations has indicated that Sartell has been pushing for additional restaurants and hotels in their community. These additions to the community are expected this spring.
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Updated Snowfall Totals Around Minnesota

UNDATED -- The updated snowfall totals for this week show the biggest amounts along the south shore of Lake Superior in Wisconsin, including Washburn which got 30 inches of snow and Ashland at 28 inches. In Minnesota some of the top totals:. McGrath - 19.8" Duluth - 17" Bertha -...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Catholic Charities Looking for Food Shelf Volunteers

ST. CLOUD -- A central Minnesota organization is in need of volunteers to help fight hunger. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud is looking for volunteers to serve at their Emergency Services Food Shelf. Available positions and tasks include sorting, packing, stocking shelves, putting together distribution boxes, no-contact...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

(Watch) MN Man Drives Off Dragging Fish House W/ Guy Still Inside

You know what they say, never forget your friends. Especially when they are still in the fish house you forgot to unhook from your snowmobile before you take off. Seth Trobec and Cody Mjolsness of Coleraine, Minnesota were out on Canisteo Pit north of Coleraine filming their first video for their YouTube channel Get In There Great Outdoors.
COLERAINE, MN
WJON

We Won’t Have To Wait Much Longer For DQ In Sauk Rapids

It may not feel like it with a snow storm in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, but spring is near. Please, hold your laughter. One of the most sure signs of spring's arrival is the opening of (at least one of the) local DQs. When the Red Barn Dairy Queen location recently changed ownership the plan was to be open year-round.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Goodbye Winter Blues – Meet Your New Purr-baby At TCHS

Today I visited Tri-County Humane Society and found so many beautiful cats and kittens of so many ages, that I just had to share them with you. This has been a long, cold, and lonely winter. With one of these beautiful babies, or maybe two, by your side, you are sure to thrive on through, and I know your new fur baby will give you all the love they have. With great promotions like the $5 Fabulous Feline promotion on all cats over 6 months of age and the Two Purr One kitten sale on kittens UNDER six months of age, I'm sure you'll find the right combination for you. Here are some of the cats and kittens you'll find today at TCHS. Don't forget that while you are there, you can pick up all the supplies you need including litter, cat carriers, toys, food, and more. Remember that all pets that come through TCHS have their shots, and are spay/neutered. For all that they do for our animal population, you really can't get a better deal. Change your life, and meet your new friend here, or visit www.tricountyhumanesocity.org for a full list of cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, birds, reptiles, and other critters that might be a perfect fit for your family.
PETS
WJON

We Are Exactly One Month Away from Spring in Minnesota

Sunday morning I woke up and took the dog outside. I was all sorts of bundled up because the past two days have been nothing but bitter cold winds blowing across the backyard. Instead, I stepped outside to a calm, sunny morning that had a very slight warm breeze. It lit a fire in me I hadn't felt since early October.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

St. Cloud’s Ultimate 2022 Guide To Fish Fry Fridays

Lent officially begins on Wednesday, March 2nd. And, great news for fish lovers out there. Central Minnesota becomes a fish fry wonderland on Fridays. You'll be able to find one on every corner now through Easter. Check out our guide to fish fry Fridays in central Minnesota this season. Keep checking back as we grow the list and add more details as this year's fish fries are announced.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

(WATCH) Two Trains Derail Last Week Outside Frazee, Minnesota

This massive train derailment involving two Burlington Northern Santa Fe freight trains happened last Thursday about 2 miles outside Frazee, Minnesota. I actually drive by this spot several times in the summer months. According to DL Online, last Thursday's derailment involved 2 trains. One going East and the other West....
FRAZEE, MN
WJON

Snowfall Totals in Central Minnesota from Monday

UNDATED -- Central Minnesota saw the most snow from Monday's first wave of snow. Some of the top snow totals according to the National Weather Service:. Here in the St. Cloud metro area, the National Weather Service says Waite Park officially had 1.3 inches of snow. St. Cloud has officially...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Weather Announcements for Tuesday February 22nd, 2022

UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022. -- Benton Stearns Voyagers, New Frontiers, Pioneers. -- Sauk Rapids-Rice having already scheduled in-service as planned. -- St. Cloud Technical and Community College. -- St. Cloud Christian School. The following Catholic Community Schools will be closed:. All Saints...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Looks inexpensive… but does it work in Minnesota?

Recently we got some snow... then it rained on top of it. IF you had shoveled the snow away first-what you ended up with was a driveway or a sidewalk that resembled an ice rink. Very treacherous. So, with that issue most of us tend to buy a bunch of ice melt. Seems to work the best, but it's not exactly the cheapest thing out there. And if you live somewhere that is on an incline, or your driveway is on a hill or maybe you have a store and you need to keep the walk clear, you are probably going through a lot of this chemical each winter season.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Stearns County to Hold Redistricting Informational Session

WAITE PARK -- Stearns County is holding an information session on its responsibility to redraw the district boundaries for the county board of commissioners. Tuesday's meeting will be held at the Stearns County Service Center at 3301 County Road 138 in Waite Park starting at 6:00 p.m. County officials will...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

