Russian lender Sberbank, retailer X5 in talks to expand cooperation in e-commerce

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian lender Sberbank and retailer X5 Group are in talks to expand their...

Reuters

Britain mistakenly puts Russian central bank's address on sanctions list

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday mistakenly assigned the address of the Russian central bank to a privately held bank with close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin that was the target of sanctions announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Johnson slapped sanctions on five private banks including...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Russia's Sberbank to Shake up Management Team, Create E-Commerce Entity

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank on Tuesday said it was reshuffling its management team and would be establishing an e-commerce holding company as it continues its diversification away from purely financial services. One of a handful of Russian firms entering markets beyond their core business, Sberbank has been...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS

