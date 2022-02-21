ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar mixed

KULR8
 2 days ago

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North...

Reuters

Dollar edges up as Ukraine developments dent risk appetite

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged higher on Wednesday as the latest developments in the Ukrainian crisis dented investor appetite for risk, as a sell-off in the equity market helped drive a safe-haven bid for the greenback. After spending the early part of the day lower,...
WORLD
CNBC

Canadian dollar pares gains as Ukraine tensions climb

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday but gave up much of its advance as rising Russia-Ukraine tensions weighed on investor sentiment. The loonie was up 0.2% at 1.2740 to the greenback, or 78.49 U.S. cents, after earlier touching its strongest level since last Friday at 1.2683.
WORLD
Reuters

Wall Street extends selloff on Ukraine worries

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes ended sharply lower on Wednesday, extending their recent rout as Ukraine declared a state of emergency and the U.S. State Department said a Russian invasion of Ukraine remains potentially imminent. The State Department added that Washington has not seen any...
BUSINESS
NPR

The U.S. is considering a radical rethinking of the dollar for today's digital world

Since its establishment as the country's national currency, the dollar has undergone many updates and changes, but nothing compares to the proposal being debated today. The U.S. is gingerly considering whether to adopt a digital version of its currency, one better suited for today's increasingly cashless world, ushering in what could be one of the dollar's most fundamental transformations.
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle higher; natural-gas prices climb 9.5%

Oil futures rose on Wednesday to erase some of their loss from a day earlier, as uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine crisis continued. "The situation regarding Ukraine hasn't calmed down completely," with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken claiming that there are no signs that Russia is withdrawing, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery.
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

7 Oil Stocks to Buy as Crude Prices Surge

Oil price gains provide opportunities for investors. A classic supply-and-demand imbalance has triggered surging energy prices around the world. Brent crude oil prices recently surpassed $90 per barrel for the first time since 2014. As economies open back up to full capacity, energy demand is rebounding, while supply in China and other areas of the world is short. Goldman Sachs projects oil prices of more than $100 in 2022, a figure that could rise even further if Russia were to invade Ukraine. Fortunately, higher oil prices are great news for oil stock margins and profits. Here are seven oil stocks to buy today, according to investment research firm CFRA Research.
TRAFFIC
News 12

Wall Street skid continues as Ukraine crisis escalates

Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as tensions escalated in Ukraine over Russia’s decision to send forces into that nation’s eastern regions. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 12:01 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 328 points, or 1%, to 33,751 and the Nasdaq fell 1.2%.
BUSINESS
The Independent

A more contagious version of the Omicron variant has been spreading in US: ‘We’re all on the edge of our seats’

Scientists are keeping close watch on the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant that has quietly spread throughout the United States.BA.2 has now been detected in more than 30 states, makes up around 3.9 per cent of new infections, and appears to be doubling quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker. “If it doubles again to 8 per cent, that means we’re into the exponential growth phase and we may be staring at another wave of Covid-19 coming in the US,” Samuel Scarpino, the manager director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation, told NPR.“And that’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Turkish central bank holds rate at 14% despite inflation surge

ISTANBUL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank kept its policy rate steady at 14% for the second straight month on Thursday as expected, despite a jump in inflation to nearly 50% after last year's easing cycle triggered a currency crisis. The bank began easing in September and has cut...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Oil prices near $100 a barrel and stocks sink as Ukraine crisis deepens

Oil prices surged nearly 5% and stock prices dropped Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of rebel-held regions of Ukraine, raising fears that a full-scale invasion was near. Russia is a major energy producer and the tensions over Ukraine have brought wide swings in volatile energy prices...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Mixed messaging on masks

This week, a number of Democratic governors announced that their states are dropping their mask mandates and ending some COVID restrictions. And at the same time, CDC guidance continues to recommend indoor masking. So what’s driving the governors‘ decisions — politics or science?. Plus, the inflation dilemma:...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US consumer confidence dips slightly but remains high

SILVER SPRING, Md. — (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence declined modestly this month but remains high, even as prices for just about everything continue to rise. The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index — which takes into account consumers’ assessment of current conditions and their outlook for the future — ticked down to 110.5 in February from 111.1 in January.
BUSINESS
CNBC

The 'Bitcoin Family' emigrates to Portugal for its 0% tax on cryptocurrencies

Didi Taihuttu, patriarch of the so-called "Bitcoin Family," says the family is setting down roots in Portugal, Europe's ultimate crypto tax haven. The Dutch family of five has spent the last five years traveling to 40 different countries. The Taihuttus chose Portugal for its advantageous crypto tax rules, which include...
WORLD

