Video Games

Eville – Winner of Best Streamable Game

By Mamma S
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEville has been inspired by popular social-deduction party games such as Werewolves. However, this is a new take on the concept with real time gameplay and interaction. Developer West Games and published by Versus Evil. Eville also is the Indie Arena Booth winner of best streamable game 2021. Devious...

GAMINGbible

Grab A Free Ubisoft Game This Weekend, For A Limited Time

Looking for something to do this weekend but don't fancy going outside because it's a particularly cold and rubbish February? We've got you covered. Ubisoft has announced a free weekend for its excellent open-world extreme sports game Riders Republic. Because why go outside when you can simply pretend to go outside? Yeah, video games are awesome.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Fallout 76 will introduce aliens and post-apocalyptic Pittsburgh this year

Bethesda Game Studios has unveiled its roadmap for Fallout 76 updates this year - and the tarmac is thick with references to past Fallout games. Not to mention the aliens. Starting in the spring, the studio is plotting an “otherworldly, all-encompassing invasion” dubbed Invaders from Beyond. The extraterrestrial visitors - which have been a fringe element of the Fallout universe since the ‘90s - will prompt public event takeovers, random encounters, and a new seasonal public event. The spring also promises an update to Fallout Worlds, the custom servers Bethesda launched last year in lieu of modding. So far, Worlds has allowed Fallout 1st subscribers to fiddle with settings for difficulty, PvP rules, camp construction, physics, fog, fall damage, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

What is the Wordle answer for today?

Looking for the Wordle answer for today's word conundrum? The simple word puzzle game has erupted in popularity, to the point where it's hard to scroll through Twitter without having your eyes assaulted with green and yellow squares. Everyone seems keen to show off their results, whether they get the answer in the first couple of tries or barely scrape through. Turning them into Townscaper buildings is always an option, too.
TWITTER
KELOLAND TV

Best Trivial Pursuit game

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Board games are a great pastime. You can get a group of people together for friendly competition while challenging your skills. One game known for its intellect is Trivial Pursuit. Through a series of tough general-knowledge questions, you have to move your piece around a board until you fill each slot in your game piece. Trivial Pursuit now comes in dozens of themes, from The Beatles to horror movies.
HOBBIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Equalizer' Fans Bombard Queen Latifah With Season 3 Questions After Seeing Her Instagram

The Equalizer fans are missing the CBS drama and are more than ready for season 3 — that is, if and when it premieres. The show, starring Queen Latifah as leading protagonist Robyn, is the latest iteration of the original '80s TV series and two films. Cocreated by executive producers Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan and Queen Latifah, the show follows the life of former CIA operative Robyn. To many, she seems like a typical single mother who lives at home with her aunt Viola (Lorraine Touissant) and daughter Delilah (Layla DeLeon Hayes). In reality, Robyn lives a double life and works undercover to defend people who have nowhere else to turn.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch New Free Games Right Now

Consider this your friendly reminder that the latest batch of free PlayStation games are available to download right this second. Late last month, Sony confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscribers would be able to download EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition as part of PS Plus' February 2022 lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

Skyrim player is killing the most annoying character every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases

A Skyrim player is killing its most annoying NPC every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases. That Skyrim character would, of course, be none other than Nazeem, esteemed citizen and rampant airhead of Whiterun. Just below, you can check out a video of the player in question slaying the annoying character after he utters one of his most most notoriously obnoxious lines.
VIDEO GAMES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

The best rhythm games to bop to

The best rhythm games can be enjoyed by gamers of all ages and abilities. They can be great party games or fantastic games to enjoy on your own - and they all have banging music. So no matter your ability as a gamer or your console preference, there's a rhythm...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Upcoming PS5 games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022

The Playstation 5 has been on the shelves since November 2020 and it has been one of the fastest selling consoles in Sony’s history.With the impressive dualsense controller, SSD, 4K support at 120FPS and extensive library of old and new games, it’s no small wonder why it’s been almost impossible to get your hands on.The last year has been somewhat slower for the console due to ongoing delays and supply shortages. But 2022 is set to be a big year for the elusive console as those releases finally come to a head.Whether you’re looking for the biggest exclusives like Horizon...
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

Is ‘Moonfall’ an Actual Movie, or a Prank That’s Being Played on Audiences?

In space, no one can hear you scream. In cavernous, half-empty IMAX theaters, however, you can definitely hear other people laughing at the unintentional comedy of a truly bad movie set in space, which is as close as we can get to saying that you may want to see Moonfall with an audience, should you feel compelled to see this at all. Covid has robbed filmgoers of so many different pleasures, including the opportunity to collectively gaze in wonder when a truly awful, incoherent mess presents itself for our pleasure, and in such oversized portions. Recommending that someone actually subject...
MOVIES
Creative Bloq

The best NFT games in 2022

NFT games can come in all sorts of styles and genres, which means it can be hard to decide which you want to play. Some are casual monster raising RPGs while others are deep and involving strategy simulations. And they're not all 'play-to-earn', some are just pure 'play'. It's this...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

Crunchyroll Is Now Available on Switch: How to Download and Start Watching

It's been a long time coming, but Crunchyroll, the famous anime streaming service, is finally available on the Nintendo Switch. Here's how you can download it and start watching your favorite anime on your favorite console. Crunchyroll Is Finally Available on the Nintendo Switch. In February, Crunchyroll entered a select...
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Valve's Steam Deck Verifier Tool Checks Your Games Catalog

Prospective Steam Deck owners close to exploding with anticipation over their shiny new handheld’s imminent delivery can now increase their levels of tumult and titillation with a new online Steam tool that checks your existing game library for compatibility. The tool is very simple to use. Just point your...
VIDEO GAMES
411mania.com

Lost Ark (PC) Review

I’ll be honest, Lost Ark is a big game. It has a lot of systems and stuff going on, so much so that I’ve still not even scratched the surface of this game. Suffice it to say that if see screenshots or videos of this game and think it’s just a Diablo-like game, you’re in for a big, big surprise.
VIDEO GAMES

