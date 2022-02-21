ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

IT transformations should be guided by improving clinical outcomes

By Nathan Eddy
Healthcare IT News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, leveraging the momentum of their patient digital experience transformation, NYU Langone established an organization-wide strategy to transform the clinician's digital experience. The vision is to create the best digital experience for clinicians, one that is a joy to use, exceeds their expectations, elevates their practice, and enables...

www.healthcareitnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Does 'bridging' therapy improve outcome for people with stroke?

There has been debate over the best treatment for a certain type of stroke caused by a blockage of a large artery in the brain. A new meta-analysis finds that people who have this kind of stroke who can be treated within four-and-a-half hours after their symptoms start may do better after their stroke when treated with both a clot-busting drug and physical clot removal, compared to physical removal only. The research is published in the February 16, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. Combining the two therapies, called bridging therapy, was linked to better chances of a person surviving and living independently after stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
beckershospitalreview.com

Cerner launches clinical care council to improve inclusive care

Cerner has partnered with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to create a clinical council to expand inclusive care at healthcare systems. The Inclusive Care Clinical Council will be made up of diverse healthcare experts, leaders and stakeholders who will assess the impact of the foundation’s inclusive care efforts and demonstrate how it can be expanded to healthcare systems, according to a Feb. 16 press release.
HEALTH SERVICES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Salience Health Implements iTether's Care Management Platform to Improve Treatment Outcomes for Depression Patients

PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iTether Technologies, Inc. and Salience Health, a leading healthcare provider based in Plano, Texas have announced an agreement to implement iTether's care management platform for depression patients receiving Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation ("TMS") therapy, to improve patient engagement and adherence to their treatment plans. "We...
MENTAL HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Viewpoint: Medtech should be measured by patient outcome, not physician's egos

Adoption of technology in healthcare could have revolutionary effects, but so far those have failed to come to pass. Physicians may be standing in the way of embracing new technologies, Robert Pearl, MD, former president and CEO at Kaiser Permanente, wrote in Forbes Feb. 14. Dr. Pearl argues that physicians...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freelancer#Nyu Langone Health
Longview News-Journal

NIOSH Total Worker Health® Webinar Series: Integrating Functional Outcomes with Clinical Measures

Please enjoy this special edition of the NIOSH Total Worker Health Webinar Series, co-hosted with the Center for Workers’ Compensation Studies. Dr. Kathryn Mueller from the Colorado School of Public Health and Dr. T. Warner Hudson from the UCLA Health System and Campus explore the benefits of integrating functional outcomes with clinical process measures as a basic approach to patient care in the US. The speakers discuss the broad challenges to our health care system that make a transition to this new approach imperative. They also examine the connection between medical care and disability, and review research supporting a functionally based approach to health care.
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Brain shortcuts may be partially to blame for vaccine and mask non-compliance

If close friends and family members who contracted COVID-19 had mild cases and recovered quickly, or if they had an adverse reaction to the vaccine, your brain might convince you that you'd have the same experience. This phenomenon, known as "availability heuristic," is one of a handful of cognitive shortcuts, which conserve brain energy and are generally understood to be positive and beneficial. For example, an alternative route to work could save you time and fuel, or a mathematical method could aid you in solving an equation more efficiently.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Berlin, DE
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nature.com

Clinical outcomes with use of radiation therapy and risk of transformation in early-stage follicular lymphoma

Between 1998 and 2009, a total of 295 patients (median age 58, 53% females) with newly diagnosed early-stage follicular lymphoma (FL) were managed at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Approximately half of patients (137, 46%) underwent initial observation and half (158, 54%) immediate treatment: radiation alone (n"‰="‰108), systemic treatment alone (n"‰="‰29), or combined modality treatment (n"‰="‰21). Median follow-up was 8.4 years (range 0.3"“17.2), and 10-year overall survival (OS) was 87.2%. OS was similar between initially-observed and immediately-treated patients (hazard ratio [HR]: 1.25, 95% CI: 0.67"“2.36, p"‰="‰0.49). For patients receiving radiation alone, 5-year OS was 98.0%. Patients selected for systemic therapy alone had high-risk baseline features and had shorter OS than patients treated with radiation alone (HR 3.38, 95% CI 1.29"“8.86, p"‰="‰0.01). Combined modality treatment did not yield superior survival compared with radiation alone (P"‰>"‰0.05) but was associated with better progression-free survival (HR 0.36, 95% CI 0.14"“0.90, p"‰="‰0.03). The rate of transformation increased steadily over time and was 4.2% at 5 years and 10.8% at 10 years. This modern-era analysis rationalized the role of initial observation in patients with early-stage FL although patients receiving radiation therapy also demonstrate excellent outcome.
SCIENCE
ZDNet

7 technology pathways to digital transformation

As C-suite executives demand that their companies be "digitally transformed," CIOs and IT managers are diving under the table. After all digital transformation, translated, means "make IT responsible for running the business." With all eyes and pressure on to produce new ways to excite customers, streamline production, and deliver real-time...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

A more contagious version of the Omicron variant has been spreading in US: ‘We’re all on the edge of our seats’

Scientists are keeping close watch on the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant that has quietly spread throughout the United States.BA.2 has now been detected in more than 30 states, makes up around 3.9 per cent of new infections, and appears to be doubling quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker. “If it doubles again to 8 per cent, that means we’re into the exponential growth phase and we may be staring at another wave of Covid-19 coming in the US,” Samuel Scarpino, the manager director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation, told NPR.“And that’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ZDNet

Earning a business management degree online: What to expect

Are you considering earning your business management degree online? You might be wondering about the course requirements, core skills, and career paths for business management majors. Our guide walks through everything you need to know before enrolling in an online business management program. What is an online bachelor's degree in...
EDUCATION
hackernoon.com

5 Great Ways to Improve Your Customer Satisfaction

Digital world, with unlimited inventory and near-infinite web, has fundamentally changed people's expectations of personalization. Lancôme's "Magic Mirror" Facebook app lets visitors upload photos of themselves and virtually "try on" makeup products to see how they look. Nike ID platform allows customers to design a unique pair of shoes with their own signature color and look. Hotels have long known that guests will return when you can give them a more personal touch, such as Marriott's new GoBoard digital concierge.
FORD
hackernoon.com

AI is a Cornerstone of a Resilient supply Chain. Here’s Proof

95% of the highest-performing organizations see AI as a cornerstone of their supply chain success. The number one strategic target for supply chain decision-makers is increasing supply chain efficiency. Ernst and Young surveyed 200 senior-level supply chain executives to reveal their top priorities for the next 12 to 36 months. Using AI-powered supply chain tools, businesses can glean more demand-related insights and tune their production strategies accordingly. Use cases of AI in supply chain management can help uncover the performance of inventory and uncover performance of various performance channels and sellers.
SOFTWARE
CNET

'What Goes With These Pants?' Meta Aims to Improve AI Assistants

Chatting with an AI assistant can feel frustrating, especially when the conversation doesn't flow naturally or the assistant doesn't understand a command. Meta, formerly Facebook, has been working on a solution. On Wednesday, the social media giant unveiled a new project that aims to improve AI assistants. Called Project CAIRaoke, the effort could also help Meta build better assistants in augmented reality glasses and virtual reality headsets.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy