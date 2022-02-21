ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Dejamobile gets PCI CPoC certification for its software POS solution

By Sarah Clark
nfcw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARTNER NEWS: Dejamobile has received PCI CPoC certification for its white label ReadyToTap Payment for Merchants solution, enabling merchants around the world to be provided with the ability to accept contactless payments on standard Android NFC devices. ReadyToTap Payment for Merchants had previously received pilot certifications from Visa and...

www.nfcw.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebossmagazine.com

What Are the Top 5 Co-working Software Management Solutions?

Co-working is now an established practice that helps many people enjoy flexible working practices on a daily basis. One of the fundamental reasons why it has become so successful is down to the fact that best co-working software solutions really do deliver a high standard of features and flexibility. With...
SOFTWARE
MySanAntonio

Software Solutions for the Business of Travel in 2022

Many businesses went bankrupt during the lockdown and the un-readiness of implementing simple, or complex, software solutions did not give them a chance to stay competitive in their field of operation. In contrast, those companies that quickly adapted new solutions bypassed these challenges. As a business development specialist in CodeRiders...
SOFTWARE
The Press

Copper allows customers to have complete access to their own data, can easily integrate with almost any POS system, and allows pay quickly by QR code, offers flexible integration through a blend of proprietary software and hardware solutions

Restaurant tech solution offers free support to 500 small businesses in response to harrowing market conditions. SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper, a leading pay-at-the-table platform for restaurants, today announced it will provide its services for free for six months to any interested independent restaurant. The offer comes after a letter to congress surfaced late last month from the National Restaurant Association outlining a grim prediction regarding the industry's ability to survive the next few months.
ECONOMY
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pci#Solution#Mobile Payments#Pci Cpoc#Pos#Nfc#Visa#Mastercard#Tap To Phone Tap#Market Pay#Monext#Famoco#Emea#Latam#Sdk
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
Entrepreneur

Tech Mahindra Only Indian Firm In the Forbes 50 Blockchain List

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Tech Mahindra on Thursday announced its inclusion in the Forbes Blockchain 50 list for the second consecutive year. Tech Mahindra is the only Indian company out of the 50 companies that have been included in the list. “At Tech Mahindra,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Forbes

Top Five Ways To Get Into Software Engineering

Dr. Sam, CEO Strategism, a multi-million dollar business, is a leading corporate coach in Project Management, Agile & International Business. Many people spend two years and a lot of money to get an MBA from a business school before looking for jobs — and some find it very difficult to land a job even after that. Instead, they could get more value from their time and money by learning software engineering while keeping their day job and doing two to three hours of training each day on the side. It's possible to get into software engineering and make a six-figure salary in just a few years.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Reliance's Jio Invests in Deep Tech Startup Two Platforms

Jio Platforms has made an investment of US$ 15 million in Two Platforms, a Silicon Valley based deep tech startup founded by Pranav Mistry, for a 25% equity stake on a fully diluted basis. TWO is an Artificial Reality company with focus on building interactive and immersional AI experiences. After...
BUSINESS
pymnts

SoftBank Invests in African Lending Analytics Startup Credrails

Credrails, a startup working on aggregating financial data in Africa, is set to close its $2.5 million funding round this month with backing from SoftBank, Bloomberg reported Monday (Feb. 21). Co-founder Clara Wanjiku Odero said the company was working with several customers in Kenya and Nigeria. Credrails offers services like...
BUSINESS
pymnts

EMEA Daily: EU Consumer Advocates Seek Rights to Sue Big Tech; Flywire, Adapt IT Digitize Education Payments

In today’s top Europe, Middle East, and Africa news, a coalition has asked EU lawmakers for changes in the Digital Markets Act to allow consumers to sue tech giants for law violations, while global payments platform Flywire Corporation has collaborated with Adapt IT Education to digitize cross-border education payments for South African students.
EDUCATION
ZDNet

7 technology pathways to digital transformation

As C-suite executives demand that their companies be "digitally transformed," CIOs and IT managers are diving under the table. After all digital transformation, translated, means "make IT responsible for running the business." With all eyes and pressure on to produce new ways to excite customers, streamline production, and deliver real-time...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

HPE seamlessly blends private 5G and Wi-Fi networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has developed a new solution for organizations deploying private 5G infrastructure that allows for seamless movement of client devices across both 5G and Wi-Fi networks. Contents. Although private 5G promises to deliver a much better experience for larger campus networks and industrial environments, traditional Wi-Fi 6...
CELL PHONES
pymnts

FinTech Airwallex Debuts Multicurrency Virtual Business Cards in US

FinTech platform Airwallex has debuted its Airwallex Borderless Card, a virtual card issued by the Community Federal Savings Bank, which allows businesses to easily make cross-border digital card payments, a press release said. Airwallex customers in the U.S. will be able to generate and issue multicurrency virtual payment cards that...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RideApart

Ruroc Announces CHAIN App For Helmet Communication Units

Ruroc just released the fourth generation of its flagship Atlas helmet. While the lid’s streamlined shell, closable vents, customizable cheek pads, and RHEON technology stole the spotlight, the brand still makes the helmet compatible with its Shockwave Bluetooth audio system. Despite Ruroc’s vested interest in Shockwave’s success, the firm just released the CHAIN app aimed at unifying rider communication units regardless of the manufacturer.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Why the digital enterprise needs modular open standards

It would be hard to find many people in the world of technology who don’t appreciate the power of a standard. We live amongst diverse systems, following different design decisions, being used in endless different ways – often even within an organization, never mind across organizations. Standards, in this context, are what enables technology to do almost everything we expect it to do, whether that’s accurately pass a message from one machine to another or be comprehensible to a newly hired engineer.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Cross-Border FinTech Startup Dowsure Technologies Raises $20M in Series B

Dowsure Technologies, a FinTech startup which helps facilitate cross platform selling, announced Monday (Feb. 21) that it has closed a Series B round for $20 million. Dowsure is based in Shenzhen, China, and works on cross-border eCommerce, providing “unified” lending experiences. Some of the companies that have worked with it include Amazon, eBay, Shopee, Lazada and DTC, according to the press release.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Rohde & Schwarz, VIAVI to Offer Integrated Solution for Testing of O-RAN RUs

Rohde & Schwarz (R&S) and Viavi Solutions this week announced they have partnered to offer an integrated solution for conformance testing of O-RAN Radio Units (O-RUs). The two companies, leaders in wireless communication test and active in specifications development in the O-RAN ALLIANCE, have combined their industry-leading capabilities. Central to the joint solution is the O-RU Test Manager which provides a seamless user experience.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

SoFi to acquire cloud-based banking platform Technisys in all-stock deal valued at $1.1 bln

SoFi Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it has entered an agreement to acquire Technisys, a cloud-based banking platform, in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.1 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Technisys shareholders will receive about 84 million SoFi shares, or less than 10% of its fully diluted share count as of Sept. 30. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter. "Technisys has built an attractive, fast-growth business with a unique and critical strategic technology that all leading financial services companies will need in order to keep pace with digital innovation," SoFi said in a statement. The company has become a leader in Gen 3 multi-product banking core technology, it added, and is expected to help SoFi with its goal of becoming a one-stop-shop financial services platform and for its goal of building the AWS of finance. SoFi shares slid 2.3% premarket and have fallen 50% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 11%.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy