By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Last week, Scott Zolak threw out some “theoretical” job titles for members of the Patriots’ offensive coaching staff. He might have been on to something. Albert Breer wrote in his Monday column that Joe Judge is expected to work with quarterbacks and that Matt Patricia is expected to coach the offensive line for the New England Patriots in 2022. The Patriots lost quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo (and also wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi) to Josh McDaniels’ staff in Las Vegas. Breer said both Judge and Patricia will “figure into the...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO