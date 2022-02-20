ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Mother wakes from coma, meets son for first time

By WKRC
WSET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, N.H. (CNN Newsource/WMUR/WKRC) - The pandemic has created enormous tragedy, but there are also stories of hope. In New Hampshire, a woman who went into a COVID-induced coma after giving birth has made a miraculous recovery. On February 2, more than two months after giving birth, Macenzee Keller...

LEBANON, NH
State
New Hampshire State
#Induced Coma#Cnn Newsource Wmur#Wkrc#Covid#I C U#Cmc#Ecmo
