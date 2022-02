The powerful off-road ready performance truck is remarkably easy to drive every day. In the course of a week I went from driving Ford's smallest and most economical pickup to its biggest and fastest personal truck. The difference between the 2022 Ford Maverick and the 2021 F-150 Raptor is more than size, fuel economy and power. There is a philosophical chasm between them that makes it hard to believe they are produced by the same company. But I'm glad they are because I believe in freedom of choice, even if I am tempted to make the wrong one.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO