ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Some Michiganders’ Internet Bills Could Go Down Soon

By Trevor S
98.7 WFGR
98.7 WFGR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Internet prices can feel like a never-ending upwards elevator ride, they're always going up with no sign of stopping. In today's day and age it's almost harder to not be on the internet than to be on it. Over the last two years the internet has become a necessity...

wfgr.com

Comments / 0

Related
landline.media

Congressman pushes to end vaccine mandates

A member of Congress is pushing the administration to end cross-border vaccine mandates that have spurred protests and Canada, and plans for protests in the U.S. A member of Congress is pushing the administration to end cross-border vaccine mandates that have spurred protests in Canada, and plans for protests in the U.S. Also, is allowing interstate truck drivers under 21 years of age a safety concern? Dr. Michael Belzer of Wayne State University has made his concerns clear to FMCSA. He’ll discuss them on our show today. And Washington state lawmakers are looking at incentives to create more truck parking, and at making restrooms at ports available to truckers who work there.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KFVS12

Missouri's grocery tax could be going away soon

The lawmakers said identical bills would be filed in the House and the Senate. WATCH | Ky. lawmakers consider bill that would restrict pardoning power of the governor. Ky. lawmakers consider bill that would restrict pardoning power of the governor. WATCH | Kentucky Senate passes bill to limit transgender girls...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
WRAL

FCC cracking down on internet 'sweetheart' deals at apartments

New rules are taking effect to give people living in apartments, public housing, office buildings and other multi-tenant buildings a choice when it comes to their internet service. A third of all Americans live in an apartment or condo and often are only given one option for internet service. However,...
POLITICS
Florida Phoenix

Could the 14th Amendment block U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert from the ballot?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert eligible to run for reelection this year? According to the 14th Amendment, the answer might be “no.” And, because Boebert herself is unlikely to acknowledge her own potential disqualification, it would be left to other authorities, such as the Colorado secretary of state or voters in the representative’s district, to […] The post Could the 14th Amendment block U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert from the ballot? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Peters
Person
Debbie Stabenow
Virginia Mercury

Virginia House passes legislation aimed at banning ‘divisive’ concepts in public schools

In a largely party-line vote, Virginia’s Republican-controlled House of Delegates passed legislation Tuesday that would ban educators from teaching concepts framed as “divisive” by many Republican leaders. The bill, sponsored by Del. Dave LaRock, R-Loudoun, wasn’t officially endorsed by Gov. Glenn Youngin. But its language mirrors the text of other administration-backed legislation and closely resembles […] The post Virginia House passes legislation aimed at banning ‘divisive’ concepts in public schools appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet#Infrastructure#High Speed Internet#Michiganders#Acp
The Intercept

Anti-Trans Bills Are Moving Through State Legislatures With Remarkable Speed

This week, South Dakota became the first state to pass one of many bills proposed nationwide this year that viciously target trans youth. The South Dakota bill, S.B. 46, bans trans girls and women from participating on girls’ and women’s sports teams; it now heads to the desk of Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, who has long pushed for the exclusion and punishment of trans children to be further inscribed into state law.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
FCC
NewsBreak
Jobs
95.3 MNC

House Republican led billion-dollar tax cut hits roadblock in Senate

The billion-dollar tax cut pushed by House Republicans has hit its expected roadblock in the Senate. Senate Republicans have warned for months they’re skeptical of making long-term tax changes before they deal with the full budget next year. With the arrival of the House-passed bill in the Senate, the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy