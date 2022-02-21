Keeping Kids Safe from Online Predators

The internet can provide great resources and socially engaging opportunities for kids, but parents have to stay aware because there are safety and security pitfalls as well. Joyce Brewer, parenting expert, joined us today to share ways parents can make the internet safer for the entire family. She’s teaming up...
Meagan Dillard of Art Of Dough joined Steph and Rosie to share how the pandemic sparked a business idea that involves all-natural food-grade play dough with the cutest kits that provide several benefits to kids. Art of Dough was created in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic. With two...
If you were asked to go to great lengths to keep yourself, your loved ones, and your home as safe as possible, would you? Because without a doubt I would. To be honest, growing up I was really terrified of crime happening in the world for reasons I can't explain. This is why I felt very obligated to share my simple tricks and tips that may just come in handy when you least expect it.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — From smartphones to doorbell cameras to baby monitors, we have smart devices everywhere which may have you wondering if you are being hacked and tracked. How easy it is for hackers to get into your smart devices like cell phones and doorbells? The FBI says it all depends on the user and the level of security they have on their devices.
DELMARVA – A health professional in the pediatric unit at TidalHealth is giving much-needed advice when it comes to protecting babies from COVID. Lori Morgan, a Clinical Manager Special Care Nursery & Pediatric Unit at TidalHealth says the pandemic showed just how important it is to keep babies healthy. Since babies can’t wear masks or actively protect themselves, it’s on others to protect themselves around babies.
While house cleaning may not be your favorite pastime, a few minutes spent eliminating germs can go a long way in ensuring the health of your family. From rubbing alcohol, sanitizers, and wipes, to disinfectant sprays, bleach, and soap, disinfectants have become crucial in every household, especially during these unprecedented times.
CONCORD, N.H. — The recent arrest of a Concord man on dozens of child sexual abuse charges has renewed focus on the need to keep children and teenagers safe while using the internet, social media and other apps. The number of children being targeted online has increased over the...
Catching a glimpse of a large predator can be a once-in-a-lifetime moment of awe, but seeing one in your yard can also be frightening. Although attacks on humans are rare, encounters between humans and potentially dangerous animals are on the rise. “Wildlife habitat continues to be reduced and fragmented, so...
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Parents of young children are going to have to wait a little longer before their kids can receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA is holding off on approving the Pfizer vaccine for children under the age of 5. A vote was set for Feb. 11,...
There’s an abundance of information available about how to attract hummingbirds to your yard and feeders, but information about how to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders tends to be scarce. The dozen or so species of hummingbirds found in North America gravitate to a variety of colorful garden...
Comments / 0