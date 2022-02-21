ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Disturbed Song Covered by Separatist’s Rock Band Featured on HBO’s ‘Last Week Tonight’

By Chad Childers
 2 days ago
Over the years, we've heard some pretty amazing and interesting covers of Disturbed's "Down With the Sickness." But not every cover is a gem, and one turned out so poorly that it was worked into a recurring joke within HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. So how did Blind Monday's...

Primetimer

John Oliver talks Last Week Tonight behind the scenes, says HBO lawyers have never killed a story and there are six stories in the works at one time

"They haven't killed anything," Oliver tells Collider in a wide-ranging interview. "We have a pretty vigorous back and forth with them with every story that we do. I think and hope we've built up a little bit of trust over the years and that we have done our homework. When they say, but have you reached out to Amazon? Yes, of course we have. Here is the back and forth, here's their pushback, here's how we're going to try and build that into the script. So I think there is a better working trust on both sides whilst accepting that it is a relationship built on some degree of tension. Because I think they understandably would rather that we were not sued. I don't really mind about that it's just I do accept that we have to win any lawsuit. They think their job is not to get us sued and I think their job is when we get a sued that we should win. Which is a distinction with a slight difference." As for Last Week Tonight working on six stories at one time, Oliver says the show used to work on one story throughout the week, each week. "So then all of a sudden it's Friday and you actually have a blank page again and you have to start talking on Sunday," he says. "So it was clear that we needed to completely reconfigure the way that we made our show. Now those main stories they take about six weeks to do. So we're working on six at once. So six stories at any one time we're in various stages of development. From being about to be filmed, to really being about to be thought about. We're constantly spinning stories which comes with its own challenges but it does enable us to have much more time to finesse stories and get them right."
TV & VIDEOS
Marietta Daily Journal

John Oliver admits he’s no Joe Rogan, nor does he plan to be, with ‘Last Week Tonight’ returning for new season

NEW YORK — John Oliver is looking for laughs, and promising the truth. The funnyman returned to HBO Sunday night with the premiere episode of an all new season of “Last Week Tonight.” While Oliver is hoping the show’s ninth season is funny, he’s determined to make sure it’s at least factual. He worries there isn’t a lot of that going on these days.
TV & VIDEOS
NJ.com

How to watch ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” will begin airing its 9th season on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at 9 p.m. Since its announcement, questions about how to watch, and a few other aspects of the show’s presence on HBO Max, have become some of the most popular search trends on Google.
TV SHOWS
Ok Magazine

Country Music's Secrets & Scandals: Inside Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton & More Star's Failed Marriages, Illicit Affairs : Photos

Love is like a song!....a sad song. From divorces to betryal to working through relationship woes — nobody knows heartache and struggle quite like country singers. Singers like Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, Reba Mcentire, Kenny Chesney along with Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have all gone through troubles with love as well as life — and have made millions penning songs about it!
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
WORLD
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Howie Mandel Mourns the Loss of Former Contestant Nightbirde

The America’s Got Talent community lost an incredibly bright star and loving soul – Jane Marczewski, the artist otherwise known as Nightbirde. Originally, Nightbirde gave her debut performance in Season 16. At that time, the songstress performed her original song, “It’s Okay,” which she wrote in response to her journey through cancer treatments. That night, AGT judge Simon Cowell awarded Nightbirde with the Golden Buzzer, fast-tracking her to the next round of the competition.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Cathy Silvers Opened Up About Her Famous Father

“Happy Days” star Cathy Silvers starred as boy-crazed teen Jenny Piccolo in the series. The performer’s love for acting seems to be genetic, stemming from her father’s side of the family. Cathy’s dad, Phil Silvers, was a successful comedic actor, known as “The King of Chutzpah.” His career as an entertainer spanned almost sixty years. In a chat with Express, the actress opened up about what it was like to grow up with a famous father. Additionally, the actress shared an especially heart-warming story of a time her father surprised her on set of “Happy Days.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Rock Band Agree to Call It Quits After Decades Together

Beloved ska band, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones recently announced they're breaking up after nearly four decades together. On Jan. 27, the band posted to their official Facebook page revealing the sad news. "After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together, we have decided to no longer continue on as a band." The statement continued, "Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us. We could not have done any of it without you. Love Always, The Mighty Mighty BossToneS."
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Bing Crosby Was Not a Fan of Elvis Presley: Here’s Why

Bing Crosby is one of the most lovable actors and singers of his time. The famous blue-eyed guy who gave an emotional performance of “White Christmas” in “Holiday Inn” starred in dozens of films and recorded over 100 albums. However, as another young star rose to fame, Crosby had some negative opinions.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Asked Father’s Permission to Join One Rock Band

Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
MUSIC
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

