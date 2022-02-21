20-Year-Old Charged In Feb. 12 Fatal Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Feb. 12 fatal shooting near Forest Park, the Baltimore Police Department said Monday.

On Feb. 12 just before 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Bonner Road, where they found 29-year-old Terrell Caldwell suffering from gunshot wounds in his back.

Caldwell was taken to Sinai Hospital for treatment but died a short time later, police said.

On Feb. 17, police arrested 20-year-old Richard Crowner in the 500 block of N. Carey Street in the Harlem Park neighborhood after a foot chase.

Crowner has been charged first-degree murder and is being held at Central Booking without bail.