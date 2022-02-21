ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20-Year-Old Charged In Feb. 12 Fatal Shooting, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Feb. 12 fatal shooting near Forest Park, the Baltimore Police Department said Monday.

On Feb. 12 just before 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Bonner Road, where they found 29-year-old Terrell Caldwell suffering from gunshot wounds in his back.

Caldwell was taken to Sinai Hospital for treatment but died a short time later, police said.

On Feb. 17, police arrested 20-year-old Richard Crowner in the 500 block of N. Carey Street in the Harlem Park neighborhood after a foot chase.

Crowner has been charged first-degree murder and is being held at Central Booking without bail.

CBS Baltimore

3 Men Wounded In Series Of Baltimore Shootings, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men were wounded in a trio of shootings that unfolded across Baltimore from late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, police said. Officers called to a shooting in the 2900 block of Riggs Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday found a 50-year-old man shot in the right shoulder, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. About 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers found a man shot in the leg in the 1000 block of East 20th Street, police said. The victim was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Roughly 20 minutes later, a third shooting was reported in the 3800 block of Belvedere Avenue, police said. Upon arrival, officers found a 62-year-old man shot in the left thigh. That victim told investigators he was walking along the 5200 block of Cordelia Avenue when he heard gunfire. It wasn’t until he started running away that he realized he had been shot, police said. Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Charged In Armed Carjacking Of Delivery Driver In Towson

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was charged in the carjacking of a food delivery driver Sunday night in Towson, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded at 8:30 p.m. to the 100 block of E. Joppa Rd, near the Cinemark movie theater, for the reported carjacking. Police said a short time later, members of the Baltimore County Carjacking Team and the Regional Auto Theft Task Force arrested 26-year-old Leontay Hancock. Hancock is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond. His is charged with armed carjacking, assault and several related charges.
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Men Killed In South Baltimore Double Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were killed in a double shooting in the South Baltimore neighborhood of Brooklyn Homes, police said Officers on patrol responded to the 800 block of Glade Court for a report of a shooting at 11:38 a.m., police said. There, they found two men, 43- and 35-years-old, suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced one of the men dead on the scene and took the other to a local hospital for treatment, where he was eventually pronounced dead. This is the second time in the past seven months that the Brooklyn Homes community has been rattled by a fatal shooting along the same street. On August 10, 2021, someone shot a 26-year-old man multiple times in the 4200 block of Thayer Court, which is down the street from Monday’s homicide investigation. Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man, 26, Arrested In String Of Towson Burglaries

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore man has been charged in a string of burglaries carried out in Towson over the last month, police said. Robert Williams, 26, was arrested in connection with the robbery of a liquor store. He was then linked to at least three additional burglaries in the city, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded at 1 a.m. Sunday to Skyline Liquor and Wine on Joppa Road, where they found the business’ front door shattered and Williams nearby. Through evidence officers gathered, police said Williams was connected to the following previous burglaries: February 8, 2022 – Burger Bros Restaurant – Unit block of Allegheny Ave. February 8, 2022 – Z Burger – Unit block of Allegheny Ave. February 15, 2022 – Pure Raw Juice – 6800 block of York Rd. Williams is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond. He is charged with three counts of second-degree burglary and a slew of related charges, including destruction of property.
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot Multiple Times At Westminster Hotel

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) —  A man was hospitalized after he was shot multiple times Monday night at a Westminster motel, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded at 7:30 p.m. to the Boston Inn on Baltimore Boulevard, where they found the man. He was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. No suspect or motive has been determined, police said. An investigation is ongoing. The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division investigators are conducting the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3001.  
WESTMINSTER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis Leaders Seek Community’s Help After Shooting Leaves Boy, 15, Paralyzed

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A day after an Annapolis shooting injured three children, including a 15-year-old boy who was paralyzed, city officials and faith leaders called on the public Tuesday to share what they know. It was the first of three reported shootings in the city in 24 hours, and each incident was within a three-mile radius. “Last night, somebody’s 15-year-old son was paralyzed from a gunshot. Somebody’s daughter is traumatized and was lucky to survive,” Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said. “We are asking people who know anything about this to come forward.” Standing alongside Police Chief Edward Jackson, Alderwoman Rhonda Charles and...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspected Human Remains Found During Missing Person Probe

HENDERSON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged in the death of a Delaware woman who went missing in 2020, police announced Tuesday. Last week, investigators investigating the disappearance of Jennifer Leyanna, 41, of Felton went to a home in Henderson, Maryland, where they found suspected human remains in the backyard, Delaware State Police said in a news release. On Tuesday, police said the remains have been positively identified as Leyanna. Leyanna was reported missing on Nov. 1, 2020, and the reporting person said she was last seen in the Hartly area and hadn’t been seen or heard from since Oct. 9, 2020, police said. After extensive follow-ups, interviews and countless tips, detectives were led to believe Leyanna was dead, and they established Leonard Church, 41, of Henderson, as a suspect in her death, police said. Church was taken into custody and held on unrelated charges last week, police said. On Monday, Church was extradited to Delaware and charged with first-degree murder. He’s being held on $2 million cash bond. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
HENDERSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Dies In Lakeforest Mall Stabbing

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — A man died after he was stabbed Monday afternoon at Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, police said. Montgomery County Police and Gaithersburg Police officers responded at 11 a.m. to the mall at 701 Russel Avenue. There, they found the victim stabbed multiple times. The man, who remains unidentified, was transported to an area hospital, where police said he died. Police said there is no suspect in custody at this time. It is unclear where in the mall the assault happened.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Axe-Wielding Suspect Swings Tool At Man, Damages Victim’s Vehicle In Annapolis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An axe-wielding suspect swung his bladed tool at a man in Annapolis on Friday following a verbal altercation and damaged the man’s vehicle, police said Monday. Annapolis police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Street on Friday for a reported assault. The victim told police an unknown man swung the axe at him after the exchange of words. The man was not injured in the incident, but his vehicle was “damaged by the axe,” the Annapolis Police Department said. Officers were not able to locate the suspect, and he was not identified, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

6 Juveniles Arrested After Assaulting Security Guard, Officers At Towson Town Center, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County officers arrested six juveniles on Saturday after they allegedly assaulted a security guard and injured two officers at the Towson Town Center, authorities said on Sunday. County police responded to several reports about groups of juveniles causing a ruckus at the shopping center on Saturday evening. When officers arrived, they found a large group of juveniles inside of the mall, police said. “As that group was being dispersed, two of our officers were pepper-sprayed, a security guard was assaulted,” Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson Joy Stewart said at a press conference on Sunday. Officers arrested the six juveniles and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Car Crashes Into Perry Hall Salon, Injuring 4

PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — Four people were injured after a car crashed into a business Tuesday afternoon in Perry Hall, authorities said. The Baltimore County Fire Department said crews responded at 2 p.m. to the scene at Roula’s Salon and Spa on the 4100 block of Joppa Road. Three patients with minor injuries and one patient who was seriously injured were hospitalized. A look inside Roula’s salon and spa where a car drove through the window. I’m told it was two older people who hit the gas and went all the way through to the back. 4 people injured – 1...
PERRY HALL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Witnesses Describe Chaos After Fights Involving Juveniles At Towson Town Center Injure Officers

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Witnesses described the tense moments at Towson Town Center after fights broke out among young people just after 7 p.m. Saturday. Two officers suffered minor injuries after being sprayed with pepper spray. A member of the mall security team was also injured. Among those in the mall at the time, one wrote on Facebook, “We came out to a stampede that tried to run us over going up the escalator, vandalism, police everywhere. Stores closing their mall entrances so people were having a hard time exiting to get to their cars. Just crazy.” Another said, “It was such as...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Safe Streets Hosts Peace Walk In Brooklyn After Murders Rock Neighborhood

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a fight for peace in the Brooklyn neighborhood after two men were shot and killed in the Brooklyn Homes community off Glade Court on Monday. According to police, the victims were 43 and 35. “Help us help you, Brooklyn, help us help you,” yelled Safe Streets worker, Weezie, into a megaphone Wednesday evening at a peace walk sponsored by Safe Streets. In attendance was Ashley, a single mother who lives with her three young sons off Glade Court. “We have these little babies growing up in this world and y’all out here shooting… my babies could be out here playing,”...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Person Dead Following Police-Involved Shooting In Northeast Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a police-involved shooting that killed a person in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a press conference that shortly after 3 p.m. officers tried to detain a person in a vehicle who they believed had a warrant for an armed robbery. Officers got out of their vehicles and approached the person while they were inside of a car, he said. That person, who Harrison referred to as a male, got out of his car, too, only to return to the driver’s seat. He then tried to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Five Indicted In Family Crime Ring Operating In Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County Auto Shops

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five members of a crime ring consisting mostly of family members have been indicted following a 10-month-long investigation, according to the Office of the Attorney General. Officials said the Booze family sold deadly drugs out of an auto shop in Baltimore and distributed them to another auto shop in Anne Arundel County. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced on Wednesday that law enforcement officials had indicted Dwayne Booze, 48, and Thomas Timothy Booze, 51, of Baltimore along with Maurice Dotson, 47, of Severn on various “drug and weapons charges.” Law enforcement officials also indicted Michael Booze, 27, and 31-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Witnesses Describe Chaos After Car Slams Into Perry Hall Salon, Injuring 4

PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — Breanna Reeves was walking back from her lunch break when a car jumped the curb just feet in front of her and slammed into Roula’s Salon and Spa. “(The car) slammed into the building, and everything, glass, everything just fell. It was mayhem,” said Reeves. Witness says it appears the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes, sending it through the store to the back of the building. “It was a lot of screaming,” said Reeves. “A lot of confusion, there were a few people that were bleeding.” With four people injured, one in serious condition, bystanders sprang into action. Reeves said they helped the injured get out of the building, “If they were bleeding, we were trying to stop the bleeding.” A family member of the business owner said she was one of the patients and was hospitalized with a concussion. As of now, no charges have been filed against the driver. There is no word on the conditions of those struck in the incident. Breanna is left new appreciation for life, “If I would’ve tried to walk into work 30 seconds before I did, I would’ve been right in front of the car.”
PERRY HALL, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

