Commerce City, CO

5 things we know about 5 people found dead in Commerce City apartment

By Dara Bitler
 2 days ago

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Commerce City Police Department is issuing a stern warning after five people were found dead inside an apartment on Sunday afternoon.

“No drug is safe right now,” Brian Mason, Adams County District Attorney said.

Police said the victims were found inside the apartment around 3:45 p.m. in the 14400 block of East 104th Avenue.

5 people found dead inside apartment, along with unknown substance

Here are five things we know about the investigation so far:

  1. Five adults were found dead inside the apartment
  2. A 4-month-old baby and an adult woman were found alive, both are expected to survive
  3. The preliminary investigation suggests victims thought they were taking one drug and it was actually something else that may have been laced with fentanyl
  4. Firefighters tested the area of the apartment to rule out hazardous gasses as a cause
  5. Substances were found inside the apartment and investigators are still working to determine what those substances are

Chief Clint Nichols with the Commerce City Police Department said that if drugs were the cause of death, “they were really bad no one was able to get to a phone and call 911— it happened quickly.”

KXRM

Pueblo PD arrests man for armed robbery

PUEBLO, Colorado — The Pueblo Police Department has arrested a man for multiple crimes, including armed robbery and motor vehicle theft. On Friday, at approximately 10:31 p.m. Pueblo PD responded to 2102 North Norwood Avenue on a report of an armed robbery, according to a press release. Derek Sandoval pointed a gun at an individual, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CSP seizes thousands of pounds of drugs throughout 2021

COLORADO — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has released the number of drugs it has seized over the past year and the total, in weight, is more than any other year within a five year period. “The mission of our Smuggling, Trafficking, and Interdiction Section (STIS) is to relentlessly pursue those who transport illegal firearms, narcotics, […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Here’s where to find COVID tests in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is informing the community that it does not have any COVID-19 tests available for pickup. Confusion arose after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced its plans to distribute rapid COVID-19 tests to 437 community partners. Those partners are located around the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
