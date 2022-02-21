ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

‘Force for Good:’ New campaign issues microgrants to area nonprofits

By Dan Gross
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new campaign called “Force for Good,” is giving back to area nonprofit organizations to support their funding and volunteer needs through “micro-grants.” Applications are available online.

Marsherall Partners, LLC., runs Force for Good, and says these grants from $100 to $1,000 are available 501c3 organizations in the Greater Rochester area on a rolling basis.

Nonprofits can apply three times a year for different projects. Marsherall Partners says that these funds are meant to cover daily operating costs.

“We believe that by investing in our community through philanthropy we can lift up nonprofits, and ultimately, those they serve,” said Founder and President, Tricia Marsherall in a statement. “Giving back is at the heart of who we are as an agency, and we are excited to roll out this program and continue to partner with our area nonprofits.”

Child care subsidies could reduce poverty in NY

With an average cost of more than $15,000 for infant child care a year, according to the Economic Policy Institute, child care in New York is expensive and unaffordable for many families. But, there is a proposal to invest in childcare and it could help lift 80,000 New Yorkers out of poverty, based on an analysis from Columbia University and Robin Hood.
Irondequoit teacher goes to Iditarod as educator

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A local school librarian has been chosen from a worldwide application pool to be a finalist in the 2023 Iditarod Sled Dog Race teaching competition. The winner will get to help with the race, dog care, and musher support. West Irondequoit elementary school librarian Mrs. Julianne Westrich has been chosen to […]
To mask or not to mask: How customers are reacting post-mandate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Since the indoor mask mandate for businesses was lifted earlier this month, Jeromy Nucci of Nucci’s in Webster says there’s been more foot traffic. “Customers seem to be mostly coming in without the masks on,” he says. With or without masks Nucci says, people are doing what they feel is comfortable […]
Free wedding in 2022: Here's how

The Pay It Forward Wedding began when Hillsboro, Ohio, residents Kit Loch and Denise Mootz linked up over Facebook. The Times-Gazette in Hillsboro reports Loch posted that she was giving away her wedding dress and decorations to a couple who needed them.
Advocates want to fix loophole in Child Victims Act

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)–It’s been three years since the Child Victims Act was passed. Advocates are saying because of a loophole, some sexual abuse survivors haven’t gotten justice. The Child Victims Act allows a survivor of child sexual abuse to pursue civil cases againsta person or institution until they are 55. It also provided a one […]
Republican Harry Wilson joins NY governor's race

Along with kicking off his campaign, Wilson is placing a $12 million television advertisement buy. He's also hitting the campaign trail by making stops in 10 cities over the next three days. Wilson's campaign pledges to "turnaround New York" if he's elected governor.
