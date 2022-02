Jim and Starr Mitchell have been out in their yard to gather up broken tree branches and rocks that have appeared due to the deeply frozen ground pushing them up through the surface thawing. They have made plans for their garden and have been getting their indoor seed boxes ready to plant. Then, when the seeds sprout and their greenhouse is nice and warm during the day, they will transfer the hearty sprouts to the outdoors. During the day, rocks in the greenhouse will collect enough heat to keep the greenhouse warm during the night. This has worked for them since they got their greenhouse. They will shut the door at night.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 21 HOURS AGO