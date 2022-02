The play that set the tone for an evening that would end with a $5,000 on-court party Tuesday at the XL Center was called specifically to take the environment to new heights. On the UConn men’s basketball team’s first possession against Villanova, R.J. Cole threw a lob to Andre Jackson for an emphatic dunk. The crowd was full throttle with energy that would sustain, even increase, over the chaotic next two hours of the Huskies’ 71-69 victory.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 9 HOURS AGO