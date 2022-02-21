Cuyahoga County Democratic Party Chairwoman Shontel Brown, also a congresswoman, names party's new executive director (pictured)....The county includes Cleveland and is a Democratic stronghold
Karolyn Isenhart, the new executive director of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party. clevelandurbannews.com and www.kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio- Cuyahoga County Democratic Party Chairwoman Shontel Brown, also congresswoman of Ohio's largely Black 11th congressional district and a Warrensville Heights Democrat, has announced that Cuyahoga Democratic Lakewood resident Karolyn Isenhart will become the new...clevelandurbannews.com
