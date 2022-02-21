SESAME STREET has garnered more than 100 awards, including 101 Emmys, two Peabodys, four Parents' Choice Awards and an Action for Children's Television Special Achievement Award. The series delivers academic and social education that prepares kids for grade school. Since its premiere, the show's base curriculum has been set by academic...
Brett Goldstein found his “kindred spirit” when he met with Oscar the Grouch in a newly released teaser for an upcoming episode of Sesame Street. The Ted Lasso star, who plays the perpetually angry and irritable Roy Kent in the popular sports-comedy series, is set to guest on the long-running children’s television program later this year. Goldstein appears as himself on the show, but his meeting with Oscar and interactions with Big Bird certainly bring out some Roy-like tendencies.
The Equalizer fans are missing the CBS drama and are more than ready for season 3 — that is, if and when it premieres. The show, starring Queen Latifah as leading protagonist Robyn, is the latest iteration of the original '80s TV series and two films. Cocreated by executive producers Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan and Queen Latifah, the show follows the life of former CIA operative Robyn. To many, she seems like a typical single mother who lives at home with her aunt Viola (Lorraine Touissant) and daughter Delilah (Layla DeLeon Hayes). In reality, Robyn lives a double life and works undercover to defend people who have nowhere else to turn.
After 40 years on screen, Samuel L. Jackson is starring in his first TV series. The 73-year-old actor plays a man suffering from dementia in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. In anticipation of the six-part series’ March debut, the streaming platform debuted the first trailer, giving audiences a look at the moving adaptation of Walter Mosley’s best-selling novel.
Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
Paramount+, the ViacomCBS streaming service, has unveiled a new slate of original kids and family programming, including a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles CG-animated movie series, and a Transformers: Earthspark animated series, among others. The announcements were made Tuesday by Brian Robbins, Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family for Paramount+, during the ViacomCBS’ Investors Event.
Nickelodeon Animation is following the release of the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles CG-animated theatrical film with a series of exclusive movies for Paramount+ beginning in 2023. Each will center on one of the property’s storied villains in never-before-told tales, according to the streaming service....
The resident grouch of AFC Richmond has finally crossed paths with the iconic grouch of Sesame Street. Emmy-winning actor Brett Goldstein, who plays grumpy footballer-turned-coach Roy Kent on Apple's mega-hit comedy Ted Lasso, has never been shy about his love for The Muppets and Sesame Street, and on Tuesday he was finally able to meet some of his heroes. Goldstein shared several photos on Instagram, posing alongside several iconic Sesame Street characters, revealing he had spent the day taping a brand new episode of the children's series.
Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
Sesame Street's decades-long presence on both sides of the border has come full circle with a Mexican American executive producer at the helm for its new season. Why it matters: Sal Perez is the first Latino to serve in that role, although people of color have had a huge influence for years. The show is in production for its 53rd season.
"Teen Wolf" is getting the pack back together. Paramount (formerly ViacomCBS) has announced the first joint production from MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM's Orion Television will be a full-length "Teen Wolf" movie. The film will air on Paramount+ and will reunite original cast members Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig...
A new frontier awaits! ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ is on its way to Paramount+ in May. Here we’re breaking down everything to know about this exciting new series. Trekkies everywhere rejoice! Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a Star Trek: Discovery spin-off series, is coming to your TV screens this Spring. The new adventures of the USS Enterprise are actually a little old — well, old as in set before James T. Kirk set off on his famous five-year mission and beginning with Captain Christopher Pike in the captain’s chair.
In space, no one can hear you scream. In cavernous, half-empty IMAX theaters, however, you can definitely hear other people laughing at the unintentional comedy of a truly bad movie set in space, which is as close as we can get to saying that you may want to see Moonfall with an audience, should you feel compelled to see this at all. Covid has robbed filmgoers of so many different pleasures, including the opportunity to collectively gaze in wonder when a truly awful, incoherent mess presents itself for our pleasure, and in such oversized portions. Recommending that someone actually subject...
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Wednesday morning! Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe has a star-studded show to help get you over the hump. Elmo from ‘Sesame Street LIVE!‘ has a special message for Maggie. DreamWorks Animation’s ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ is returning to Netflix. Laila Lockhart, playing “Gabby”, and the show’s executive producer, join Maggie to talk about the […]
Billie Eilish is known for being something of a style chameleon. From her signature slouchy co-ord outfits and neon green roots to that breathtaking Met Gala dress and, of course, her (many) glorious hair transformations, spanning platinum blonde to a blunt black bob - Billie isn't afraid to experiment with her look. And, we have to admit, she looked almost unrecognisable in her latest Instagram and I had to do a double take.
Click here to read the full article. Baby Shark — the addictive children’s tune that’s made children smile and given parents headaches — will become an animated feature film, according to an announcement from Paramount+.
The feature-length film, which will be co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and the Pinkfong Company, is in development for 2023 and was one of several upcoming projects, including a PAW PATROL film sequel and an accompanying television series, shared at the ViacomCBS Investors Event on February 15.
A new Blue's Clues movie, Blue’s Big City Adventure, is coming this year, and a full-length Baby Shark movie is coming...
Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
The poster for "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window" (2022) is pictured.Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. Netflix has taken some pretty big swings and invested in a pretty wide variety of genres and subcultures. Still, the streaming service recently released content in a fairly new and ultimately consequential dimension: self-satire. Last week brought the release of “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” (2022), a television series farce commenting on trends in modern film. The show mocks the deeply oversaturated market for psychological thrillers surrounding white women in the suburbs who drink wine and solve crimes. The genre attempts to subvert convention: How could such twisted, heinous crimes happen in such pristine, wealthy suburbs? Though the show may be entirely too long and often disengaging, its existence in and of itself asks the broader question of origin: How did this happen? A market has to be so deeply full, so noticeably overplayed, that a big corporation like Netflix is able to mock its own role within it. In discussing more deeply the market play-by-play of this genre, one may more deeply understand the process of filmmaking and the economic feedback loops fueling it.
Isabel May has become a household name thanks to her portrayal of Elsa Dutton in the hit show 1883. The talented actress' harrowing performance as the oldest Dutton child has had viewers hooked, most recently in the penultimate episode, Racing Clouds, on Sunday night. In the heartbreaking episode, Elsa was...
