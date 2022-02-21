ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Three March 2022 FollowUps: iFi, Pro-Ject, Canton

By John Atkinson
stereophile.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudio engineer Tom Fine has been looking for a versatile, high-performance phono preamplifier for some time. When he read Julie Mullins's review of the affordable Pro-Ject Phono Box...

www.stereophile.com

ARTnews

Lucian Freud’s Portrait of Former Lover and Muse Could Fetch $20 M. at Christie’s

A Lucian Freud portrait of his former lover and muse, the food writer Janey Longman, is slated to hit the auction block for the first time at Christie’s London this March. The painting, titled Girl with Eyes Closed (1986–87), was acquired in 1987 by a British collector and is expected to fetch £10 million–£15 million ($13.4 million–$20 million). Girl with Eyes Closed has been in the same collection since it was purchased via a deal brokered by Freud’s longtime London dealer, James Kirkman, before the artist gained representation with Acquavella Galleries in 1993. The piece is being sold in its original...
VISUAL ART
Life and Style Weekly

The Little Couple’s Jen Arnold Shares Relocation Update After Landing New Job: We’re ‘Boston Bound’

Here’s to a fresh start! The Little Couple stars Dr. Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein are celebrating a new chapter in their lives after she landed a big job opportunity. “We are #Boston bound!” Jen, 47, captioned a new Instagram post on Monday, February 14, also featuring a sweet voiceover message from Bill, 47, showing her support on her latest business venture.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Meet the Real-Life Power Couple the Russells Are Based on in 'The Gilded Age'

HBO’s newest period piece, The Gilded Age, mixes fact with fiction expertly, introducing us to scandalous characters against a backdrop of familiar historical figures. Between the well-known Astors and the infamous Stanford White, there are plenty of characters that map directly to their real-life counterparts. But what about the Russells — are they real people?
TV SERIES
ARTnews

Maine’s Portland Museum of Art Plans Expansion, Looted Buddha Statue Returned to India, and More: Morning Links for February 14, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST CARMEN HERRERA, whose carefully honed geometric paintings achieved wide renown late in life, died on Saturday at the age of 106, Maximilíano Durón reports in ARTnews. Born in Cuba in 1905, Herrera lived in postwar Paris with her husband, the late Jesse Loewenthal, and exhibited her abstractions at the Salon des Réalités Nouvelles. They settled in New York in 1954, and she worked in relative obscurity until about 20 years ago, when a critically praised gallery show boosted her profile. The Whitney Museum surveyed her work in 2016. In the fall, Lisson Gallery will inaugurate an L.A. branch with a show...
MUSEUMS
AOL Corp

Paul McCartney sells his two-story NYC penthouse at a big loss

Sir Paul McCartney is officially in contract to sell his penthouse in New York’s Upper East Side, according to the Wall Street Journal, but it’s not exactly a win for the former Beatle. The musician and his wife, Nancy Shevell, are reportedly fetching just $8.5 million for the property—a mighty steep drop from the $15.5 million they paid back in 2015.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

Listing on a Prayer: Bon Jovi Asks $22 Million for Manhattan Home

The show is over for Jon Bon Jovi’s Greenwich Village apartment. The rocker is putting the four-bedroom condominium on the market for $22 million, according to people familiar with the listing. Located at the Greenwich Lane condo development, the corner unit spans about 4,000 square feet with panoramic views...
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
CNET

Three new Frank Lloyd Wright houses built for the internet

Three houses Frank Lloyd Wright designed but never built have been brought to digital life. The home contractor review site Angi had the houses modeled, and it published the results online in January, as reported by Wallpaper Magazine on Wednesday. The three houses span Wright's career, perhaps the most influential...
HOME & GARDEN
Gadget Flow

Pro-Ject Audio A1 Automat automatic turntable offers accessible high-quality HiFi audio

Providing high-quality sound, the Pro-Ject Audio A1 Automat automatic turntable is a handmade wonder. A pinnacle in automatic turntable design, it uses reliable technology in an accessible, affordable form factor. Delivering HiFi audio, this sustainable device lets you listen to the analog records that you love at a relatively low price. With a minimalist design, it has an easy installation process and user interface, so even those newest to vinyls can use it without fear. Built and assembled by hand in Germany by a traditional manufacturer, it has a fully automatic mechanism. Simply engage them when you press start, which automatically moves the ultralight aluminum tonearm to the lead-in groove. Furthermore, the automatics don’t affect the playback quality at all, so they don’t degrade sound quality. Overall, with a sleek, plug-and-play design, it’s a device you’ll show off.
ELECTRONICS
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

An entire Yorkshire village is staging a Handel opera

The Northern Aldborough Festival in North Yorkshire plans to engage the whole village in a summer production of Handel’s Theodora. Countertenor Robert Ogden, the artistic director, was turned onto Theodora by Peter Sellars’ landmark production at Glyndebourne in 1996. Welsh soprano Fflur Win will play the title role...
PERFORMING ARTS
The New Yorker

Setting “The Gilded Age” Straight

When HBO announced “The Gilded Age,” its new series about a railroad baron and his wife fighting for social status against the Old Guard of New York in the eighteen-eighties, Keith Taillon took note. “I was excited, but I didn’t want to get my hopes up,” he said the other day, strolling around Murray Hill. He’s an expert in the architecture of the period. “I don’t want to sound historically conceited. But I wanted to be pleasantly surprised.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Cambridge: David Hockney self-portrait to be displayed in UK first

A new self-portrait by David Hockney is to go on show for the first time in the UK. The painting of Hockney, 84, will feature in a collection of his works at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge. The acrylic painting shows Hockney dressed in a tweed suit with a paintbrush...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Essential Books: 9 Recent Monographs on Women Artists

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTnews may receive an affiliate commission. In a 1971 essay published in ARTnews, the critic and art historian Linda Nochlin posed the provocative question “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?” She immediately acknowledged that of course there had been plenty, though you wouldn’t know it from any art history written by men. Nochlin’s article, and the larger feminist movement from which it sprang, signaled a turning of the tide. Today, more female artists than ever are being...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ARTnews

Hong Kong’s Para Site Names New Director, Rediscovered Mies van der Rohe Completed, and More: Morning Links for February 23, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE TOP JOBS. After 11 years helming Hong Kong’s closely watched Para Site art space, Cosmin Costinas is departing to “join a German institution,” the venue announced. Billy Tang, senior curator of the Rockbund Art Museum in Shanghai, will follow him as executive director and curator. Over in England, Alistair Hudson has reportedly been asked to step down as director of  Manchester University’s Whitworth Art Gallery over his decision to exhibit a statement in solidarity with Palestine, per ARTnews. And in Michigan, John B. Henry said he will retire after almost a quarter-century leading the Flint Institute of Arts, according to ArtDaily. ARTIST PROFILES? Four are...
VISUAL ART

