Three March 2022 FollowUps: iFi, Pro-Ject, Canton

Providing high-quality sound, the Pro-Ject Audio A1 Automat automatic turntable is a handmade wonder. A pinnacle in automatic turntable design, it uses reliable technology in an accessible, affordable form factor. Delivering HiFi audio, this sustainable device lets you listen to the analog records that you love at a relatively low price. With a minimalist design, it has an easy installation process and user interface, so even those newest to vinyls can use it without fear. Built and assembled by hand in Germany by a traditional manufacturer, it has a fully automatic mechanism. Simply engage them when you press start, which automatically moves the ultralight aluminum tonearm to the lead-in groove. Furthermore, the automatics don’t affect the playback quality at all, so they don’t degrade sound quality. Overall, with a sleek, plug-and-play design, it’s a device you’ll show off.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO