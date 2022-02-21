ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal-Hocking principal returns after racial slur incident

By Dani Kington Messenger Assistant Editor
 3 days ago

NOTE: This story has been updated from its original version. The same morning the story was published online, an administrative meeting was held with Principal Cliff Bonner and he returned to the school.

On Monday, the Federal-Hocking Local School District welcomed back Middle and High School Principal Cliff Bonner. Bonner had been on leave following reports that he listed examples of racial slurs and other offensive language at a meeting earlier this month.

Federal-Hocking Superintendent David Hanning said in an email that the incident occurred at a virtual staff development meeting, while staff were discussing concerns about students using racial slurs and other offensive language. The discussion was aimed at identifying strategies for teaching students why such language was inappropriate and for stopping its use.

Staff considered ways of responding to the use of offensive language, including “inviting experts to help staff and students learn how to address these issues,” Hanning said.

During the meeting, Hanning said that Bonner “stated examples of the language being used.”

“Mr. Bonner said those terms out loud, which was offensive to some in the meeting, and I understand that, but I think context is important,” Hanning said. “He obviously wasn’t trying to offend anybody, he was addressing a very serious and sensitive situation, and a difficult thing to talk about.”

Bonner was placed on administrative leave as an interim measure, Hanning said, pending the completion of the investigation into his conduct.

“We want to make sure that as a district we listen to all complaints and take them seriously, and fully investigate to make sure that we are following our policies and providing a safe environment for everyone,” Hanning said.

Bonner returned following the conclusion of the investigation into his conduct, and a meeting with district administration Monday. However, Bonner is facing “some discipline related to how he handled the situation,” Hanning said.

The district was investigating both the incident itself and how Bonner responded to concerns raised by two Ohio University student interns who were placed at the school.

“At first my concern was that maybe he didn’t listen to the concerns, or wasn’t willing to listen — but later we learned that he did offer an opportunity for the two student interns from OU to meet with him, which they declined,” Hanning said.

However, Hanning added, “​​I think he could have responded to [the situation] in a better way.”

The incident was reported to Hanning through multiple avenues, he said. This included the Ohio University student interns, who made a report to the university, which then contacted Hanning.

OU Executive Director of Communications Carly Leatherwood said in an email, “We are proud of our students who came forward to share their concerns, and Patton College of Education leadership reached out immediately to the superintendent to discuss the situation.”

Hanning said the investigation into Bonner’s conduct had already been initiated before the report from OU.

Leatherwood said OU is “optimistic that this matter will be addressed appropriately” and looks forward to continued partnership with the district.

Hanning said his decisions around how to handle the situation were made in consultation with the district’s Board of Education and other district administrators.

The district's next professional development day on March 2 will facilitate conversations around the district's work on issues of diversity and inclusion, Hanning said.

