Person in critical condition after being run over by Superior police officer

By Melissa Turtinen
 2 days ago
A Superior, Wisconsin, police officer ran over a person who authorities say was lying in the road on Saturday night.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) says the officer, who hasn't been identified, responded to a call for an injured person in the road near Tower Avenue and North 8th Street at 9:37 p.m.

"The officer had unknowingly run over the subject, who had been lying in the road, a few minutes prior to receiving the 911 call," authorities said in a news release.

The person was taken to the hospital, where they are in critical condition. They have not been identified.

The DOJ says it's "currently unknown" why the person was in the road or if they had been hurt before the officer ran them over.

The officer involved has been put on administrative assignment per the police department's policy.

The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident with the help of the Wisconsin State Patrol. Investigators are review evidence and when the case is complete, they'll turn it over to the Douglas County District Attorney.

The DCI says "all involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with" the investigation.

In December, a Wright County Sheriff's Office deputy ran over a man while responding to a medical call, killing him.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

