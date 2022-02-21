ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

CLF9 by co.arch

homeadore.com
 2 days ago

CLF9 is a lovely modernist home located in Milan, Italy redesigned in 2021 by co.arch. Renovation project for an apartment in Milan near the Basiliche park in front of the Caccia Dominioni buildings in Via Calatafimi. The clients, a young couple working in finance, asked the architects to renovate...

homeadore.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
Taste Of Home

Why Don’t Houses in the South Have Basements?

If you live in the Midwest, then I bet you have a basement. Ours is filled with old baseball equipment, office space and a second freezer to store frozen vegetables (and frozen pizzas). The basement is also a great place to put a rec room, organizing space, TV or a bar. It’s a useful space, that’s for sure.
REAL ESTATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stained Glass#Brass#Alps#Arch#Art#Co Arch#Caccia#Sicilian
Boston Globe

Home of the Week: Four-bedroom Lynn Tudor gets the royal treatment

It’s not a requirement to have the soundtrack from “SIX,’’ the Broadway play about Henry VIII’s wives, playing while touring this beautifully renovated Tudor, but it could add to the fun. Built in 1930 and once clad in the sort of waddle-and-daub look Tudor homes once coveted, the redo brings a pleasing beige color to the exterior and white to the formerly brown trim.
HOME & GARDEN
Taste Of Home

What’s a Bottle Tree—and How Do I Make One?

Plastic gnomes and flamingos aside, the most perplexing objects I’ve seen sprouting from gardens are glass bottles. This upcycled specimen—a series of colorful, empty vessels branching out from a central trunk—is a bottle tree, and it’s as much a Southern tradition as pecan pie. But its origins reach back centuries and across continents.
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This $300 Bedroom Redo Features a Genius Under-$50 Headboard Hack

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Sometimes, thinking about a whole room that needs a revamp is overwhelming, and it’s easier to think about improving smaller elements within the space. For instance, in a bedroom redo, what can you do to zhuzh up your headboard? Your closet? Your nightstands? Window treatments? Dresser hardware?
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

What Color Curtains Go With Gray Walls?

Gray walls look beautiful all throughout the home in rooms both large and small. We see them shine in both modern and traditional homes alike, and the color can be made to appear soothing, sleek, or somewhere in between—it all comes down to styling. "Gray walls are a great neutral base," designer Sydney Markus says. "There are so many grays in the market, with some of them reading very cool blue, while others are very warm. Gray Owl by Benjamin Moore or Chelsea Gray by Benjamin Moore are two of my favorite gray paint colors. Gray Owl is a very classic very light warm gray, while Chelsea Gray is a moody medium dark gray."
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Unmistakable Features of a 1970s House, According to Real Estate Experts

There’s nothing that screams the 1970s quite like bell-bottom jeans, lava lamps, and feathery Farrah Fawcett hairdos. Bold fashion trends aside, the ’70s were also a distinctive decade for architecture and interior design, with homebuilders and decorators introducing several recognizable features — some of which you’ll still find in homes on the market today.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HGTV

Great Color Ideas for Painting Kitchen Cabinets

Bored with your current kitchen and wondering how to spruce it up? Forget a major overhaul. Consider some color ideas for painting kitchen cabinets and see if that does the trick. See gorgeous designer kitchens where color is highlighted through the cabinetry. Consider a Dramatic Cabinet Paint Change Carefully. A...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Taste Of Home

3 Paint Colors You’ll Find in the South (and What They Mean)

For homes with serious charm, head south. From “hospitality doors” to high ceilings, the quirks of Southern architecture will have you going down the rabbit hole of building history. You’ll discover that some of the classics, like Charleston’s joggling boards, are coming back into style! Each feature has a purpose, so it only makes sense that the paint colors are significant, too.
HOME & GARDEN
mansionglobal.com

This Historic Atlanta Home Was the First in the City to Get Electricity

A nearly 100-year-old Atlanta home hit the market this week for $5.75 million. The 6,825-square-foot residence dates to 1929, and was the first house in the city to get electricity, according to agent Sam Bayne of the Bayne Battleson Group at Sotheby’s International Realty. “It was built by the...
REAL ESTATE
Architectural Digest

5 Bathrooms With Incredible Tiles to Inspire Your Renovation

Bathroom tile ideas and trends have really been all over the map during the last several decades—anywhere from color-coordinated to Deco-themed to over-the-top luxury. And though it’s true that even the simplest white, square tiles can look good in a bathroom, we’ve seen a lot of impressive ways designers and homeowners upgrade even the tiniest powder rooms with refreshing, exciting tile work—talk about genius bathroom tile ideas. Whether you’re looking for inspiration to design a new bathroom on a budget or planning on a major renovation, we’ve rounded up a handful of our favorite bathroom tile ideas to spark that new loo look.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

This $110 Million Silicon Valley Estate Is Like a Piece of Italy—Complete With Tuscan Olive Trees

This newly built estate is located in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in Silicon Valley. The property, located at 890 Mountain Road in Woodside, California, is an Italian-style estate sprawled over 3.3 acres. While the developer remains anonymous for security reasons, they have completed several luxury residents for the local ultra-high-net-worth set. What sets this project apart, though, is its location in an area dubbed ‘Billioniare’s Row’—which means several well-known tech entrepreneurs live nearby, including Oracle founder,Larry Ellison and Softbank founder Masa Son.  “Locally, the area has long been the home to founders of Apple, Google, Facebook, Intuit, Intel and a...
WOODSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy