CLF9 by co.arch

Gray walls look beautiful all throughout the home in rooms both large and small. We see them shine in both modern and traditional homes alike, and the color can be made to appear soothing, sleek, or somewhere in between—it all comes down to styling. "Gray walls are a great neutral base," designer Sydney Markus says. "There are so many grays in the market, with some of them reading very cool blue, while others are very warm. Gray Owl by Benjamin Moore or Chelsea Gray by Benjamin Moore are two of my favorite gray paint colors. Gray Owl is a very classic very light warm gray, while Chelsea Gray is a moody medium dark gray."

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 22 DAYS AGO