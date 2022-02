Austin Cindric is living his best days in his career. At just 23, he won the Daytona 500. From an early age, he had a love of cars, and it was clear that this was his greatest wish. However, in 2017 he found himself in a dilemma “I had the opportunity that I’ve probably had been working for, for the last three or four years, which was to be a manufacturer-backed sports car driver, and I had a great opportunity lined up for me that I had worked hard for,” Cindric said, as quoted by motorsport “At the same time I had done a few ARCA races, a few Truck races that went fairly well, and I had the opportunity to go full-time Truck racing.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO