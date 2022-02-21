ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Ye announces 'Donda 2' performance experience

GMA
GMA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jwAHy_0eKhhB6200

It seems like a lot of fans are willing to shell out big bucks to hear Ye's new album.

The rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, will release his new album "Donda 2" on Tuesday on his own proprietary platform, using his own branded "Stem Player," which costs $200.

MORE: Kanye West files petition to legally change his name to Ye

In a press release, Ye claims he's sold more than $2 million worth of the players since Feb. 17, when he announced the album news.

Ye plans to stage a "Donda 2 Performance Experience" on Tuesday at Miami's LoanDepot Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wBOwN_0eKhhB6200
Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo - PHOTO: Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23, 2022 in Paris.
MORE: Kim Kardashian, Ye feud over daughter's TikToks

The experience will combine "music, art and fashion" and also feature "additional special guests," according to a press release.

The rapper released his tenth studio album, "Donda" in August 2021. The album is nominated for album of the year at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Comments / 2

Related
StyleCaster

Kim Just Admitted What Really ‘Caused’ Her Divorce From Kanye—& Whether She’s ‘Okay’ With It Now

Nearly a year after their split, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce reason is finally coming to light. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened about the decision that may have “caused” her divorce from the Yeezy founder in an interview for Vogue’s March 2022 Issue. Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In her March 2022 interview for Vogue, Kim admitted that she made some “changes”...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
The Independent

Kanye West shares photo of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on a date in new Valentine’s Day post

In his first post on Valentine’s Day, Kanye West has shared a picture of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson out on a date.The rapper, who recently changed his name to Ye and who was married to reality star Kardashian for six years until their split last year, wrote: “I don’t have beef with Kim I love my family so stop that narrative I’m not giving up on my family…”Sharing a picture from the Daily Mail website of Kardashian and her new boyfriend, comedian and actor Davidson, out on a date, West added: “I bought this coat for Kim before...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
heatworld

Kris Jenner ready to call the FBI on Kanye West

At first, it really seemed like they could be friendly exes, but – one year since they officially split – relations between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are at an all-time low, with bad blood on both sides. And, last week, things took a turn for the worse...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Pete Davidson Confirms Relationship With Kim Kardashian In Very On-Brand Way

Pete Davidson confirmed his relationship with one of the most famous women in the world in the most nonchalant way possible. Before a backdrop of stuffed animals, an open closet and a pink velvet blanket that appeared to be his bedspread, Davidson referred to Kim Kardashian as his “girlfriend” for the first time during an interview with People Monday.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Reacts To Snoop Dogg Acquiring Death Row Records

The artist formerly known as Kanye West, Ye must not have seen what Snoop Dogg said about his boots earlier this week (or he's simply brushing it aside) because he's giving the legendary West Coast rapper his flowers following his historic acquisition of Death Row Records. It was reported on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Art#Donda 2
E! News

See Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kiss During Latest New York Outing

Watch: Kanye West Bought Kim Kardashian's Date-Night Coat?!. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are locking lips once again—this time no magic carpet necessary. The couple, who began dating late last year after Kim's October hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, were spotted displaying a little PDA during their night out together on Sunday, Feb. 13. For their pre-Valentine's Day outing, the two—along with Kim's close friends Lala and Simon Huck—dined at Cipriani NYC. And before the pair left the restaurant, they enjoyed a sweet finish: an affectionate smooch.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kanye West Just Did The Shadiest Thing On Social Media After His Feud With Kim—How Are Their Kids Handling This?!

Kanye West has deleted every single Instagram post about Kim Kardashian and their four children – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 – following his estranged ex-wife’s recent Instagram post about the “hurtful” comments he made about her parenting style on social media. Is this his way of extending an olive branch to the former KUWTK star?!
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Echoes Kanye West Sentiments Over NFTs: 'I Actually Hate This Fake Ass Shit'

The non-fungible token (NFT) business is booming — but don’t expect Ice Cube to hop on the bandwagon anytime soon. On Wednesday (February 2), someone tweeted a meme of The Notorious B.I.G., Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and Eminem looking like Renaissance paintings and wrote, “found this dope pic on my old phone and my first thought was ‘I wish this was a NFT collection. 10/10 would mint.”
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Kanye West Leaks Text Pete Davidson Sent Him, Machine Gun Kelly Caught In The Crossfire

Kanye West has been making a tsunami of posts on Instagram today and no one is safe. The rapper mainly has his sights on his wife Kim Kardashian's current flame Pete Davidson after clarifying why Kid Cudi was booted from his next album - but even Machine Gun Kelly, former Disney CEO Bob Iger, and past presidential nominee Hilary Clinton have been caught up in the crossfire of West's Insta-rants.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian praised for setting record straight on why she’s divorcing Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has been praised for her explanation of why she’s divorcing rapper Kanye West.The businesswoman and TV personality, 41, opened up about the breakdown of their marriage during an interview with Vogue.“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” she said, adding: “I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself happy – and that feels really good.”Kardashian acknowledged that these “changes” are what led to her decision to divorce the rapper.“Even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Takes Chicago, 4, To Target & Has Adorable Reunion With True Thompson, 3

The Kardashian cousins had some fun, while dancing around the aisles at Target, during a relaxed shopping trip. Kim Kardashian, 41, and her daughter Chicago, 4, had a sweet mommy-daughter bonding day at Target on Thursday February 3, when they had a sweet surprise, running into Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter True, 3, who was also out on a Target trip. Kim posted a few sweet photos and videos of the cousins hugging and dancing to her Instagram Story, and the two girls looked super happy to see each other.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian ‘plays with Black men’s lives’, says she accused him of ‘putting a hit out on her’

Kanye West has said that Kim Kardashian “plays with Black men’s lives”. In a series of posts, which have since been deleted, the rapper made a number of accusations against Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February last year.He claimed that he wanted to “get this straight” after his former wife “accused me of putting a hit out on her”.“I beg to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs, then I play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing, now I’m being accused of...
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy