Local XR group urges students to shape the metaverse

Easily navigate through every type of terrain with the Canyon Spectral 125 trail bikes. Available in 5 models, the Canyon Spectral 125 puts its 125 mm of rear travel to good use to offer a closer connection to the trail. Additionally, these trail bikes boast a progressive frame geometry, suspension quality, overall stiffness, and chassis strength. The Spectral 125 also has a more supportive suspension system for maximum comfort and control. And thanks to the stamp on the pedals and a streamlined frame, it also has a nimble feel. Moreover, its carbon chassis keeps it lightweight, but you can push it to its limits. Best of all, all CF models utilize double-sealed bearings, full internal cable routing, and replaceable thread inserts. Finally, the AL version keeps things simple without a geometry-adjusting flip chip and an additional bomber steel pivot threads.

