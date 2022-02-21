ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Local XR group urges students to shape the metaverse

By Janette Neuwahl Tannen
miami.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA clothing line created specifically for avatars. Flight training simulators that rival a real-life experience in the air. And a digital replica of a city to attract new businesses, with the ability for visitors to walk the landscape, see the infrastructure, and observe properties available—all in virtual reality....

news.miami.edu

