Girl Scout cookies now available on Central Coast

– Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) celebrated National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend February 18–20, with the launch of nationwide online cookie ordering. Customers who don’t already know a Girl Scout now have the chance to purchase Girl Scout Cookies online for direct shipment to their door, via same-day delivery on the DoorDash platform. Girl Scouts are selling the new Adventurefuls cookie in addition to all the favorites such as Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, and Lemonades.

The annual National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend highlights Girl Scout entrepreneurs across the United States who sell cookies to their families, friends, and communities via in-person booths, door-to-door activity, and online through the Smart Cookies platform. In addition to launching online ordering nationally for customers who haven’t already satisfied their cookie craving, this year Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast will be partnering with DoorDash to deliver cookies directly to customers locally.

Girl Scouts use their cookie earnings to better their communities, explore new things in STEM and the outdoors, plan exciting travel adventures, have fun experiences with their friends, and more. Girl Scouts in California’s Central Coast also donate cookies to both local first responders and members of the armed forces serving overseas through the council’s Care to Share Program.

If you don’t already know a Girl Scout, enter a zip code at www.girlscoutsccc.org/cookies to purchase cookies online or to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths in your area. There, you can also find other purchasing options such as DoorDash, or fill out a form to have cookies shipped straight to your door.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is going on now to March 13 in the counties of Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura.