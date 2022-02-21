ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Girl Scout cookies now available on Central Coast

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5l90_0eKhgwkW00

Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) celebrated National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend February 18–20, with the launch of nationwide online cookie ordering. Customers who don’t already know a Girl Scout now have the chance to purchase Girl Scout Cookies online for direct shipment to their door, via same-day delivery on the DoorDash platform. Girl Scouts are selling the new Adventurefuls cookie in addition to all the favorites such as Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, and Lemonades.

The annual National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend highlights Girl Scout entrepreneurs across the United States who sell cookies to their families, friends, and communities via in-person booths, door-to-door activity, and online through the Smart Cookies platform. In addition to launching online ordering nationally for customers who haven’t already satisfied their cookie craving, this year Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast will be partnering with DoorDash to deliver cookies directly to customers locally.

Girl Scouts use their cookie earnings to better their communities, explore new things in STEM and the outdoors, plan exciting travel adventures, have fun experiences with their friends, and more. Girl Scouts in California’s Central Coast also donate cookies to both local first responders and members of the armed forces serving overseas through the council’s Care to Share Program.

If you don’t already know a Girl Scout, enter a zip code at www.girlscoutsccc.org/cookies to purchase cookies online or to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths in your area. There, you can also find other purchasing options such as DoorDash, or fill out a form to have cookies shipped straight to your door.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is going on now to March 13 in the counties of Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
A-Town Daily News

Second annual ‘Jewish Festival of Learning’ kicks off Thursday

Author, podcaster, and journalist Mark Oppenheimer to keynote. – Last February in San Luis Obispo, one of Cal Poly’s fraternity houses, Alpha Epsilon Pi, was vandalized. Swastikas defaced the fraternity and the community felt the pain of antisemitism. In response, AEPi and the community raised funds to promote education and awareness for Holocaust education, as well as to support this year’s Jewish Festival of Learning. The Jewish Community Center-Federation of San Luis Obispo, along with San Luis Obispo Hillel and Alpha Epsilon Pi, will host the festival at Cal Poly from Thursday, Feb. 24 – Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, for a three-day conference that brings its audience on a journey from the “Axis of Hate to the Nexus of Love.”
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Women’s March SLO celebrates five years of activism with rally

‘Engage for Equity’ rally will feature speakers, performers, community leaders, local nonprofits. – The Women’s March San Luis Obispo (WMSLO) will celebrate its fifth anniversary during Women’s History Month with a rally advocating for women’s rights, equity, and inclusive democracy. This family-friendly event will take place on March 5 in Mitchell Park, San Luis Obispo. Local nonprofit organizations will be present in Call to Action Alley from noon until 4 p.m. The rally will feature a lineup of speakers, performers, and community leaders who will address the public between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Free wood chips available to Atascadero residents Saturday

Wood chip area is located on Traffic Way between Chico Road and Orillas Way. – In appreciation of the community’s ongoing efforts to beautify their landscape areas and weed control to reduce potential fire risk, the City of Atascadero is hosting a free wood chip giveaway for Atascadero residents on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The wood chip area is located on Traffic Way between Chico Road and Orillas Way.
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Santa Cruz, CA
City
Ventura, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Monterey, CA
A-Town Daily News

New grocery store coming to Atascadero

Valley Fresh Market will anchor Del Rio Marketplace in Atascadero. – The husband-and-wife team of Greg and Teresa King alongside their partners, David and Jennifer West of Ojai will soon open another Valley Fresh Market. The new market will be located at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road and will anchor the Del Rio Marketplace in Atascadero.
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Earth Shine cleanup event today in Atascadero

The Earth Shine group will host a cleanup event this Saturday, February 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting at the Sunken Gardens. The group will provide gloves, grabbers, safety vests and bags for any volunteers that would like to join to help clean up the community. First-time volunteers...
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Cal Poly extends Mustang Shuttle hours, improves service and access

– Cal Poly community members now have increased access to Mustang Shuttle with two additional hours of service, running past midnight. Mustang Shuttle, a free convenience shuttle service that gives students and employees a ride across campus every evening, will run from 5:30 pm. to 12:30 a.m. through the end of the winter quarter. The change in schedule took place on Feb. 1.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girl Scouts#Girl Scout Cookies#Gsusa#A Girl Scout#Peanut Butter Patties#Lemonades
A-Town Daily News

Valentine’s Day ‘Adopt a Cockroach’ returns to Charles Paddock Zoo

Adopt a cockroach from the zoo as a new and fun way to express your love, or lack thereof. – The Charles Paddock Zoo is offering a unique way to show your true feeling, with their “Adopt-A-Cockroach” program this Valentine’s Day. Through Tuesday, Feb. 15, you can give that special someone in your life who is either very hard to shop for, or who might just be the perfect person to receive, their very own cockroach. Adopt a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach from the zoo as a new and fun way to express your love, or perhaps lack thereof!
ANIMALS
A-Town Daily News

City of Morro Bay awards grant to Art Center Morro Bay

Art center was looking for grants to help with the loss of revenue during pandemic. – The Morro Bay Art Association has announced that it has received a $5000 grant from the City of Morro Bay for Art Center Morro Bay. Pat Newton, president of the association, was glad to talk about the upcoming plans for the money.
MORRO BAY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girl Scout
News Break
Politics
A-Town Daily News

Local business donates shoes to Atascadero homeless shelter

– SLO Motion Shoes has recently donated dozens of shoes to El Camino Homeless Shelter to aid in outfitting the homeless population with much-needed quality footwear. Owned and operated in Templeton by Dr. Chris Byrne, DPM, SLO Motion Shoes provides footwear that can help alleviate many foot issues and will help maintain good foot health.
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Jon Wizard announces campaign for state assembly

Wizard is running in the newly formed Assembly District 30, which encompasses San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz Counties. – Seaside City Council Member Jon Wizard — a Democrat, retired first responder, and current policy director for an affordable housing nonprofit — has announced that he will run for California State Assembly. Wizard is running in the newly formed Assembly District 30, which encompasses San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz Counties and is currently represented by Republican Jordan Cunningham from Templeton.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
448
Followers
1K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy