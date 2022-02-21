‘Speak Out’ event for business owners happening March 10

Event will give business community opportunity to ‘Speak Out’ to local political leaders

– The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) has announced that the 4th annual “Speak Out” event will be held Thursday, March 10 at 6 p.m. at the Monday Club in San Luis Obispo.

Speak Out is a non-partisan event giving business owners the opportunity to speak with local government officials about their needs as a business community. All local business owners are invited to attend. During this non-partisan event, businesses will be allowed to Speak Out on topics impacting small business, including:

Long term energy reliance

Access to capital

Water resources

Workforce

Work/family planning and benefits

Issues related to operations and more

NAWBO will be live polling business owners on specific questions and additional vital areas. Local elected officials will watch and experience firsthand what business owners feel.

Erica Stewart, Mayor of SLO

Jeff Lee, Mayor of Grover Beach

Lan George, Mayor Pro-tem of Arroyo Grande

Bruce Gibson county supervisor

Dawn Ortiz-Legg county supervisor

Dawn Addis

NAWBO Central Coast California is the local chapter of a national organization whose mission is to “propel women entrepreneurs into economic, social, and political spheres of power worldwide.” For information on joining NAWBO, visit https://www.nawbo.org/central-coast-california.