ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Elon Musk Has News That Will Delight Tesla Fans

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VYknh_0eKhgAp000

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has relocated its headquarters from Fremont, California to Austin, Texas.

Elon Musk, its charismatic and whimsical CEO is also now domiciled there. In a few weeks, Texas and Austin, in particular, should undoubtedly adorn themselves with the colors of Tesla and above all display its logo, which is in the form of a capital T.

The billionaire has just lifted the veil on the date of Tesla giant party, the "GigaFest", in its new factory in Austin. It's like a sort of official inauguration day for this gigafactory and a full-scale seduction operation.

Musk is meeting Tesla fans on April 7, he posted on Twitter, responding to a question from a car enthusiast from the automaker.

However, he got confused because he first spoke of April 1, before correcting himself almost four hours later. To wonder if he didn't remember that April 1st was April Fool's Day. Therefore, his fans and Tesla customers might have thought it was a joke.

"Wow,@elonmusk, Model Y coming out of GigaTexas looks so amazing, do y'all have a date for the GigaFest yet?" the fan asked the billionaire.

"April 1st,"Musk responded.

Then, he corrected himself. "Actually, April 7th."

To Participate You Must Have Been Invited.

According to an exchange between the CEO and another fan, guests in this high mass will receive an invitation card. Musk, however, did not indicate how the guests would be selected or when the invitations would be sent out. In Germany, guests have to register online before receiving their invitation.

"Will invites be sent out," the user asked.

"Yes," responded Musk.

These cryptic announcements were enough to create excitement on the social network. Many users saying they hope to be among the lucky ones. This is one of Elon Musk's skills that he was able to deploy in Tesla: creating and arousing desire and desire.

Giving the impression that when you drive in a Tesla car you are living a unique experience. You only have to look at Tesla's market capitalization to measure its enormous success. The manufacturer of electric vehicles created in 2003 has a valuation of nearly $900 billion. No other automotive company comes close to these numbers.

In this case, Musk, whose Twitter account is followed by more than 74 million people at the time of writing, succeeded in three posts to make this upcoming GigaFest, an event not to be missed this year for all Tesla admirers. He succeeded in creating this fear of missing out.

"Ready to go!!Does this earn me an invite? I'll drive my Plaid X and give launch rides!" a claimed owner of a Tesla vehicle.

Tesla's Musk Send a Message to Competitors

Another user was wondering if there is a seating limit: 'What is the cap on the number in attendance?" the user asked.

GigaFest is expected to draw a wave of Tesla fans to Austin in what promises to be a celebration of the T-logo brand. The manufacturer had given a foretaste by organizing a similar event on October 9, in its Berlin factory, still under construction, and Tesla is still waiting for the permit to start producing vehicles there.

We can imagine that the company sees things even bigger for Austin where production has just started. And there weren't similar tensions in Austin as Tesla encountered in Berlin.

The U.S is also, along with China, one of the most important markets for the brand. In addition, Tesla will undoubtedly not fail to take advantage of this event to send a message to its rivals (GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report, who all promise to steal its throne.

Tesla is likely to show visitors at the open house its 4680 cell structural batteries, which will be used in the Model Y SUV in Germany. These batteries will inaugurate a new platform, basically a new technique.

The two ends of the Model Y will be connected by the battery pack, which will also serve as a connecting element. Tesla thus hopes with the 4680 cells to revolutionize the battery, the central element of the electric vehicle. It should be noted that the Austin plant will focus on the production of the Model Y.

The new architecture of the Model Y "Made in Germany" is inspired by the aviation and aerospace industry, where fuel tanks (found in aircraft wings, for example) often also fulfill a structural function.

The new structural batteries will be built in such a way that Model Y seats will attach directly to them, saving even more parts, space and money.

Want more from TheStreet? Sign up for one of our new newsletters to follow the electric vehicle world, the stock market, tech stocks or so much more,

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MySanAntonio

Elon Musk Rips Into Joe Biden, Canadian Government: 'This Is the Path to Tyranny'

Hell hath no fury like an Elon Musk scorned by the government. The ever-contentious Tweeter took to the social-media platform on Thursday to hit back at the Biden administration after the President spoke about the future of electric vehicles in America and seemed to have left Musk’s Tesla off the list of impactful companies.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
City
China, TX
Fremont, CA
Business
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
City
Fremont, CA
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Fortune

Elon Musk gave a mysterious $5.7 billion donation weeks after he dared the UN to show him its plan for solving world hunger

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk donated around $5.74 billion to charity in November, just weeks after tweeting that if the UN World Food Program showed him how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
CHARITIES
Mashed

Once Popular Canned Foods That No One Eats Any More

Prior to the start of the 1800s, the only options for preserving food were to pickle, salt, smoke, or dry it. This limited the types of foods that could be preserved, as well as how long they could be kept. As wars raged across Europe in the late 1700s, however, the French government decided to develop a way of shipping shelf-stable food to their soldiers and seamen — this is how canned food was born (via History). By 1810, canned food was being produced across the continent.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Ford F-150 Model Years You Should Never Buy

The Ford F-150 is one of the most popular pickup trucks on the market. It was the best-selling vehicle in America not long ago. Folks looking for a new full-size pickup truck will likely consider buying a used truck. But they should be aware of the F-150’s best model years. After all, not all model years were created equal, and folks should avoid a few Ford F-150 model years.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital T#Gm#Tsla#Tesla Inc Report
Vice

Chinese Women Look at Eileen Gu and Do Not See Themselves

For many Chinese girls, Eileen Gu is exactly the kind of strong woman they need as a role model. She is athletic, charming, and academically excellent. In the three months before her dazzling performance at the Beijing Games, the 18-year-old Olympic gold medalist also found time to make and post videos on TikTok almost twice a week, showing off her three lives as an elite skier, model, and top student who scored 1580 out of 1600 in her SAT.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
Vanity Fair

MacKenzie Scott Once Again Reminds People Jeff Bezos Is a Cheapskate by Comparison

Over the last several years, MacKenzie Scott, formerly Bezos, has made a name for herself as a philanthropist committed to giving away large gobs of money. Last June, for example, she donated $2.74 billion to 286 different organizations, and on Thursday, Communities in Schools, a network of nonprofits that work in 2,900 “high-poverty” K-12 schools across the country, said that the national office and its affiliates had received a cool $133.5 million from the former first lady of Amazon. The most recent donation brings Scott’s total giving since her 2019 divorce to at least $8.6 billion to worthy causes. It also brings up the uncomfortable fact that, by comparison and as a proportion of his wealth, Jeff Bezos is kind of a cheapskate!
CHARITIES
InsideHook

If You Own One of These Used Cars, Consider Selling It

The last thing on your mind right now is probably selling your car. After all, offloading your daily driver likely means you will then have to buy another vehicle to replace it, and you’ve heard enough about the continuing chip shortages, supply chain problems and automaker troubles to know that’s a tough prospect right now. Maybe just get a bike or e-bike.
BUYING CARS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
82K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy