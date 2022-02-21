ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFC Puts Its Skin in the Fast-Food Game

By Daniel Kline
 2 days ago
Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report KFC has, along with sister fast-food chain, Taco Bell, been a clear leader when it comes to food stunts. The company has brought you chicken sandwiches using a doughnut as bread as well as one where the fried chicken itself served as the bun instead of bread.

The company has also released a variety of novelty products ranging from lip balm to pillows. KFC likes a good publicity stunt and now, the chain has brought back a meat-free product that's most certainly not for vegetarians or vegans.

No, it's not the company's partnership with Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report. That deal has led to an actual meat-free offering. Instead, the company has a product that's tied to the "C" part of its name, but it isn't quite chicken.

What Is KFC Doing?

KFC has brought chicken skin back to its menu in Singapore. The snack has been quite popular in previous releases in the country and now it's back for a limited time in a new flavor, Chewboom reported.

"Goldspice Chicken Skin features real pieces of chicken skin tossed in a blend of salted egg, curry leaves, and sweet basil seasoning and fried until golden and crispy," according to the food blog. "In addition to Goldspice Chicken Skin, KFC is welcoming back Original Recipe Chicken Skin, which is hand-breaded in-restaurant with KFC’s signature taste and fried until crispy. Both varieties are available at participating locations across Singapore for a suggested price of $3.70 Singapore dollars per order, or about $2.75 US dollars, while supplies last."

This is not the first time KFC has served just the skin of the chicken. It previously brought bought original recipe and spicy chicken skin to menus in January 2021 and, in the past, it has proven to be very popular.

"From the previous release, Fried Chicken Skin is notable to be a hot commodity, with the previous release to be sold off on the same day. You will need to hurry," wrote the Singapore Foodie Blog.

KFC's Fried Chicken Skin Probably Not Coming to the U.S.

Fried pork skin, known as pork rinds, has become a popular snack in the U.S. Chicharrones, another version of the same idea, often has not just the skin, but bits of fat, and some meat.

"Pork rinds just consist of pork skin, while chicharrones are made out of a thin cut of pork belly, commonly with fat, skin, and meat.," explained Bitemybun.com.

Both pork rinds and chicharrones have become popular in the U.S. which makes a fried chicken skin product something that might be successful (albeit with a less direct name). KFC, however, has not made any effort to bring the popular -- at least in Singapore -- snack to the U.S.

And, while it's not likely to be a widespread release in the chicken chain's home country, it would be a cost-effective menu addition.

"Emulsions made of chicken or pork skin are widely used in cooked sausage production as they are inexpensive and add bite and firmness," Science Direct reported.

Given that chicken skin is plentiful, and essentially a waste product from a cost point of view, it would not be a bad idea for KFC to try it on U.S. menus (even if it's largely done as a publicity stunt.

