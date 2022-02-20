JBL Quantum 600 Review

Deliver uncompromised hi-fi sound at home with the Q Acoustics Q Active 400 Speakers wireless audio system. It provides a dynamic widescreen soundstage, thanks to the 6 digitally controlled amplifiers and 6 drivers. Moreover, this wireless audio system features a rear-firing concealed subwoofer to deliver deep, powerful bass. All the while, these high-quality speakers sport a sleek, minimalist design that’s easy to position and fit into your home decor. Furthermore, these speakers offer true wireless connectivity from multiple streaming services, including Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and UPnP. In fact, you can integrate this set to your TV, games console, and more for a wireless, music streaming system. Finally, available in black and white, this set complements all home interiors.
