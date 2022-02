Current Records: Loyola Chicago 20-6; Illinois State 11-17 The Illinois State Redbirds have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Loyola Chicago Ramblers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 2 of 2019. Illinois State and Loyola Chicago will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Redbird Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

