Ravendex Launches a Non-Custodial Cardano Native Token Staking Platform

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlace/Date: Dublin, Ireland - February 21st, 2022 at 3:23 pm UTC. Ravendex team is proud to announce the launch of its staking platform, it is a Cardano crypto project intends to build and developing a host of Defi Services including a completely decentralized exchange plat-form on the Cardano ecosystem....

dailyhodl.com

$2,800,000,000 Crypto Whale Scoops Up Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Binance Smart Chain As Others Stack Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT)

The largest crypto investors in the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem are gathering massive amounts of a popular meme coin as well as two competing blockchain protocols. New data from WhaleStats analyzing the behavior of the 1,000 largest BSC addresses excluding known crypto exchanges reveals that the richest wallet is taking a major interest in Shiba Inu (INU), buying 139,929,254,883 SHIB for over $4.23 million.
Cardano
Motley Fool

2 Dirt Cheap Cryptocurrencies That Could Skyrocket

Fantom and Aave are bringing innovative solutions to industry problems. Want to earn returns that leave the rest of the cryptocurrency market behind? Skip the big names and bet on lesser-known tokens with explosive potential. Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) and Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) fit the bill with their tiny market caps and unique value propositions.
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Shiba Inu? 2 Monster Cryptocurrencies to Buy Right Now

Shiba Inu skyrocketed in 2021, but the meme token has since lost 65% of its value. Solana is one of the world’s fastest and cheapest blockchains, and its latest innovation, Solana Pay, could disrupt the financial industry. Chainlink makes it possible to bring real-world data onto any blockchain, thereby...
Benzinga

Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers. Today, Dogecoin became the second-largest crypto on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the Doge community was celebrating. Dogecoin’s popularity has skyrocketed with continued support from Tesla...
Motley Fool

Prediction: This Cryptocurrency Will Be the Next Ethereum

Ethereum is an ecosystem of decentralized applications and financial services. As Ethereum has become increasingly congested, transaction speeds have slowed and fees have risen. Avalanche is a faster, cheaper alternative to Ethereum, and it’s growing quickly. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Coinspeaker

Shiba Inu Sees Considerable Surge in Holder Count

Shiba Inu is not the only crypto to have raised concerns about high ownership concentration. Bitcoin and Ethereum have equally come under attack in the past. Shiba Inu, an Ethereum-based altcoin or meme coin, rose to popularity in 2021 after it was announced to be a Dogecoin killer. Its price surged considerably, and according to reports, it was the most viewed coin with 188 million views in 2021. This was more than 43 million views than Bitcoin. Though the meme coin is just around 16 months old, it has risen to become the 14th largest crypto by market cap as ranked by CoinMarketCap. According to WhaleStats, a firm that aggregates data on the top list of investors on various crypto platforms, Shiba Inu has recorded an increased holder number in the last few days. Its holder counts has surged to 1,185,135. On February 18, Shiba had a total wallet of 1,180,140. The report further disclosed that the largest 1000 ETH wallets hold 13,845,082,253,056 SHIB tokens ($2.2 billion).
Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be the 3 Most Valuable Cryptocurrencies by 2030

The crypto market has skyrocketed over 500% to $1.7 trillion in the past two years. A handful of digital assets stand out from the 17,600 cryptocurrencies in circulation. Bitcoin, Ethereum and Terra stand out as leaders now and in years to come. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
