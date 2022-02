Mark DeSantis said if there's ever been a time to be a botanist or an agronomist, it's now. As the CEO of Pittsburgh-based Bloomfield Robotics, a Carnegie Mellon University spin-out company working in the agricultural technology (agtech) industry with its individual crop monitoring AI and sensor tech, DeSantis said farming-related professions are undergoing a transformative change as part of what many in the agricultural industry refer to as the fourth agricultural revolution, where technology is adopted across all aspects of the farming process; from seed laying to crop harvesting and everything that happens in between.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO