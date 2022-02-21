ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Use Antibiotics Sparingly After Birth to Preserve Newborn's 'Microbiome'

HealthDay
HealthDay
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xN9X5_0eKhbQsR00

MONDAY, Feb. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- New research suggests that doctors should be cautious about giving newborns antibiotics because they can upset a baby's gut microbiome -- the balance of bacteria in their digestive systems.

"We were surprised with the magnitude and duration of the effects of broad spectrum antibiotics on the infants' microbiome when compared to effects of those same antibiotics on adults' microbiota," said study leader Dr. Debby Bogaert, chair of pediatric medicine at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

"This is likely because the antibiotic treatment is given at a time that infants have just received their first microbes from their mother and have not yet developed a resilient microbiome," Bogaert said in a university news release.

Broad-spectrum antibiotics are prescribed to between 4% and 10% of newborns for suspected infections, the study noted. In most cases, they are unnecessary because the babies don't actually have an infection.

Along with the risk of antibiotic resistance, overuse of antibiotics in newborns results in a decrease in bacteria that promote good health, the researchers said.

To find out how antibiotics affect digestive system bacteria in newborns, the researchers compared 147 infants who received one of three standard antibiotic treatments for suspected sepsis, and 80 babies who weren't prescribed antibiotics.

Stool samples were collected before and after antibiotic treatment, and at 1 month, 4 months and 12 months of age. Babies who were prescribed antibiotics had a significant increase in levels of Bifidobacterium species compared with babies who weren't given antibiotics.

These species aid digestion of human breast milk, promote gut health and support the immune defense against infection.

Newborns who received antibiotics also had an increase in potentially disease-causing bacteria and in the number and abundance of genes related to antibiotic resistance, the study found.

Infants who were given antibiotics had a change in 251 of nearly 700 different bacteria assessed, which tilted the balance to potentially more harmful types.

The changes persisted for at least 12 months and did not improve with breastfeeding, which is known to help a baby’s immune system, according to the findings.

The study was published Feb. 16 in the journal Nature Communications.

"The fact that start of antibiotic treatment rather than duration seems to be responsible for the damage to the microbiome underlines we need better biomarkers or biological predictors to more accurately determine which infant will develop an infection and thus require antibiotics, and which will not," said study co-author Dr. Marlies van Houten, a pediatrician at Spaarne Hospital in the Netherlands.

More information

For more on antibiotics, see the American Academy of Pediatrics.

SOURCE: University of Edinburgh, news release, Feb. 18, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Should You Use Antibiotic Creams on Your Skin?

TUESDAY, Feb. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As winter winds leave your skin dry, cracked and prone to cuts and bleeding, a skin expert says you should resist the urge to use antibiotic creams or ointments. While it might seem sensible to use antibiotic topicals to combat germs and prevent...
SKIN CARE
cancerhealth.com

New Link Discovered Between Gut Microbiome and Anti-Tumor Immunity

A growing body of evidence links the gut microbiome—the vast collection of bacteria and other microorganisms that live in the digestive tract—to the body’s immune response to cancer. But the role of specific bacteria, and the nature of their interaction with immune cells, remain a critical subject of research. A better understanding of the crosstalk between the gut microbiota and the immune system would allow us, among other strategies, to use probiotics as part of cancer treatment.
CANCER
Phys.org

Antibiotic used on food crops affects bumblebee behavior, lab study finds

An antibiotic sprayed on orchard crops to combat bacterial diseases slows the cognition of bumblebees and reduces their foraging efficiency, a laboratory study finds. Proceedings of the Royal Society B published the findings by scientists at Emory University and the University of Washington. The research focused on streptomycin, an antibiotic...
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

Medical Mystery After Antibiotics Make Man "Hear God"

A man ended up "hearing God" in a rare reaction to his antibiotic medication, his doctors have reported in the journal BMC Psychiatry. The 50-year-old man attended a hospital appointment with a consultant for pneumonia where he was prescribed amoxicillin-clavulanic acid – a combination antibiotic commonly used to treat bacterial infections – and discharged. When the respiratory symptoms did not disappear, however, he was brought back in to hospital and started on another antibiotic – clarithromycin.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newborn Babies#Antibiotics#Microbiome#Nature Communications#Digestive System#Healthday News
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Country
Netherlands
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does It Take to Cleanse Your Liver From Alcohol?

According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Do bugs feel pain? Scientists finally solve age-old mystery

SYDNEY — Few people would hesitate to grab a newspaper and smash an annoying fly that’s been buzzing around the kitchen for hours. But if you’ve ever wondered whether bugs feel pain when you attempt to kill them, a new study is the first to prove that not only do insects feel pain from an injury, but they suffer from chronic pain after recovering from one.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
HEALTH
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Cause of inflammatory bowel disease discovered

Chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is becoming increasingly widespread. Until now, however, the underlying causes of the inflammation responses were unclear. Scientists at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have now identified a mechanism that triggers a problematic interaction between intestinal bacteria and cells in the intestinal mucus layer in XLP2, a condition associated with IBD. The team believes that the results can be applied to other intestinal diseases and could offer approaches to the development of new drugs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
natureworldnews.com

Man Who Injected Mushroom Tea Hospitalized Due to Deadly Fungi Growing in His Blood

A 30-year-old man was admitted in the hospital with multiple organ failure and fungal infections after he tried self-medicating with mushroom tea. According to the report, the man injected a mushroom tea into his system but was rushed to the hospital after he developed a deadly outbreak of fungi growing in his blood.
HEALTH
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy