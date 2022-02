I share my home with my sister and my 93-year-old grandmother, who I call Nani. Every day, just after she wakes up and before she puts her feet on the floor, Nani touches the ground with her fingers and then puts her fingers to her forehead. Later in the day, once she is done with her daily prayer, she walks outside of the house to a spot where she can see the sun, offers it water, and folds her hands deferentially.

